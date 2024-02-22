Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Sweden warns of Russia threat in run-up to Nato membership

Sweden's security service, Säpo, said in its annual threat assessment report on Wednesday that Russia poses a threat to its territorial security amid heightened interest in the Arctic as the Scandinavian country prepares to join Nato.

Moscow also increasingly poses a threat of industrial espionage, as Sweden is seeing a rise in undercover agents from several countries, said Säpo.

Sweden dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for Nato membership in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Stockholm expects Hungary, the last holdout, to ratify its membership on Monday.

Säpo noted that Russia, along with China, was "conducting security-threatening activities in northernmost Sweden", and Sweden's and Finland's Nato membership would extend the alliance's border in the Arctic regions.

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Swedish Tesla strike expands to include charging stations

An almost four-month long strike in Sweden against carmaker Tesla over its refusal to sign a collective wage agreement was extended Wednesday to include a blockade on charging stations, a union said.

Swedish union Seko said it would halt maintenance on, and the installation of, Tesla charging stations.

The Swedish strike was launched by the metal workers' union IF Metall on October 27th when mechanics at 10 Tesla repair shops in seven cities walked off the job.

It has since grown into a larger conflict between Tesla and almost a dozen unions seeking to protect Sweden's labour model, including postal workers, dock workers and even spreading to neighbouring Nordic countries.

Earlier this week, newspaper DN reported that IF Metall was struggling to get mechanics to participate in the strike and cited statistics from the Swedish National Mediation Office which showed that only about a third of the some 130 Tesla mechanics had actually walked off the job.

Swedish vocabulary: a charging station – en laddstation

Police identify man found dead after Gothenburg fire

A man found dead after a huge fire destroyed Gothenburg amusement park Liseberg's new water attraction Oceana has now been formally identified as the same man that had been missing since the fire broke out, police write in a notice on their website.

The man, who has been named as Patrik Gillholm in Swedish media, was 51 years old and worked as a construction supervisor.

He was reported missing shortly after the fire broke out on February 12th, and found dead four days later. The delay was due to emergency services being unable to enter the burning building while the blaze was raging, due to the risk of the building collapsing.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand

Stockholm vomiting mystery explained by illness

The cordon at an apartment building in Stockholm was raised after emergency services established that a vomiting mystery affecting a number of people at the address was no more than a winter bug.

A father and two children reported suddenly taking ill and vomiting after leaving their apartment and stepping out into the communal stairs of their building in Upplands Väsby, north of Stockholm, on Wednesday morning.

Shortly thereafter, another man arrived at the scene and also threw up. Police cordoned off the building and ordered residents to remain inside their apartments as a specialist team in hazmat suits were sent in to confirm the cause of the mystery illness.

Just a couple of hours later, police were also called out to a second similar incident in the Kungsholmen area of central Stockholm, where a woman began to vomit in the stairs of her apartment building.

Nothing suspicious was found in either case, and police believe the vomiting was just due to a common seasonal virus.

Swedish vocabulary: winter vomiting bug (norovirus) – vinterkräksjukan