Inside Sweden: What does it mean to 'fit in' in a new country?

Hej,

The most interesting article I read this week was weirdly enough one I wrote myself, but it was based almost entirely on our readers' comments, so I think I'm still allowed to say it without sounding randomly self-obsessed!

Many thanks to everyone who responded to our survey about whether or not you had tried to make yourself more Swedish to fit in here in Sweden.

We received a wide range of comments, and it's clear that people interpret the concept of "fitting in" and "becoming more Swedish" in very different ways.

I realised that I instinctively react negatively to the words "fit in". I interpret it as involuntary assimilation, as something that's forced upon us by social pressure and doesn't accept us for who we are, and I thought everyone else did too.

But I was wrong. Of course some people did make that point too, that they felt they could no longer be their full selves, and that living in a reserved and quiet country like Sweden had dulled their own shine. But far from everyone agreed.

The majority of people said that they had changed in order to better fit in, and out of those, a lot of people thought of it as something positive – an additive experience rather than subtractive, a chance to discover or add new sides to your personality or reinvent yourself, an opportunity for personal growth.

I've written before about how "integration" can be both a word used to keep newcomers in their place, and also to describe a comfortable sense of feeling at home. I guess "fitting in" has that same double meaning – it can include or exclude depending on your social circle, context and perspective.

Perhaps this comment from one reader taps into the contradiction:

Of course, adapting always makes people's lives more bearable. I do enjoy aspects of Swedish society and culture and some of them I've taken to heart – leaving your shoes at the door makes so much sense!

But changing to fit in really speaks about the eternal contradiction in Swedish society. One that boasts its open-mindedness while at the same time making it difficult for you to find a job or get a promotion simply because your name is not Anders or Anna.

One that prides itself on its citizens' command of English throughout all levels of society, while at the same time seeking to establish tougher language requirements for all newcomers to the country.

A country of equality, where the far-right continues to gain numbers with its discourse of divisiveness and third-class placement of immigrants of all types.

Anyway, I learned a lot from reading all your comments, so thank you.

Have a lovely weekend,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

