Why did American bombers fly over Stockholm on Wednesday?

What kind of planes were they?

The planes, a B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress from the American Bomber Task Force, were escorted by two Swedish Jas 39 Gripen jets.

The aircraft pictured above the Swedish government offices. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Where were they going?

The four jets flew over Stockholm, Arlanda and Uppsala around lunchtime on Wednesday at an altitude of just under 1,000 metres, before joining the Nordic Response Nato exercise, according to the Swedish Armed Forces' website.

Why were they flying over Stockholm?

"We're doing this to make our presence known," Armed Forces exercise planner Mikael Månsson told Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

"It's a clear signal to the Swedish people that we are protecting our national territory alongside our allies, creating safety and security for the Swedish population."

A close-up of the two bombers and the Swedish Jas 39 Gripen jets. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Does this have anything to do with Sweden's Prime Minister visiting the US to potentially join Nato?

It doesn't look like it. According to the Armed Forces' website, this exercise was "planned a while ago", so it seems to be a coincidence that it's occurred just a day before Sweden is rumoured to be joining Nato.

The Armed Forces have been taking part in military exercises with other countries "for some time", its website says.

