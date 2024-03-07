INTERVIEW: ‘There’s a great demand in Sweden for foreign-born graduates’

Advertisement

Jobbsprånget is an advanced internship programme that aims to help graduates from non-EU countries to enter the Swedish job market.

“It serves as a fast track to work life for foreign born talents, and provides a platform for employers in Sweden to improve their social sustainability and discover new competencies," its CEO, Alexandra Ridderstad, told The Local.

“We’re noticing a high demand for skills and competencies,” Ridderstad said. “And I guess that will be the case for a number of years. So in many cases, the competencies we have in our network - over 3,000 academics - align with what employers are seeking.”

Applicants don’t need to actually work in academia at a university - the programme is open to certain university graduates from outside the EU who are registered with the Swedish Public Employment Service.

The biggest hurdle for foreign graduates trying to find work in Sweden is networking, Ridderstad says, which is why Jobbsprånget assists graduates in finding internship positions with companies in Sweden.

“It’s such a success, because during an internship, you really learn how a Swedish workplace works. Foreign-born academics can increase their number of contacts and grow their professional network.”

The programme can boast impressive results, too - seven in ten applicants find employment after completing an internship.

“We have so many employers participating - since the start we’ve had over 700, everything from small startups to big international companies like IKEA and Volvo and ABB. There’s interest in the programme and demand for academic competencies from companies all over Sweden.”

They accept applications twice a year via a portal on their website. The next round of applications is in mid July for internships starting in September.

In addition to internships, Jobbsprånget offers help with interview techniques and writing a CV - which can include anything from help translating it into Swedish, to choosing the right photo.

“The type of photo people choose can differ depending on where they’re from. You look very severe in a black and white photo, in Swedish culture you should look a bit relaxed. Still professional, but what we saw was people looking angry. So that’s definitely a cultural thing.”

As far as interviews are concerned, Ridderstad says that the process once you reach the interview stage is “fairly similar”, but that applicants shouldn’t be afraid of asking questions.

“Take the chance to show your potential and ask questions while you’re at the interview, it’s a great opportunity.”

Demand for employees is high in a broad range of sectors, including IT and engineering, but also economics, HR, communications and science, Ridderstad said.

The Swedish government recently raised the minimum salary threshold for work permits from 13,000 kronor to 27,360 kronor, with another rise to the median salary - currently 34,200 kronor - on the horizon.

“On the one hand, there’s a great demand in Sweden for academic skills matching those of our applicants. But on the other hand, entering the job market remains tough for foreign-born individuals, even just to get to an interview,” Ridderstad said.

“An advanced internship can be part of the solution - and I’d also recommend other networking programmes, such as Yrkesdörren, to meet and connect with academics within your area of expertise, so you get a professional network.”

