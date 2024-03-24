Easter traditions and Waffle Day: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Whether you'll be celebrating Easter or are just curious about what Swedes will be eating on the big day, this guide will run you through all the usual dishes on a Swedish Easter table (spoiler alert: they're very similar to all the other Swedish holidays).

The week leading up to Easter is known as stilla veckan in Swedish - quiet week. Did you know that in some dialects, each day of this week has a special name for the last person to get out of bed?

There's also a tradition of small children dressing up as witches on Maundy Thursday - the Thursday before Easter. Find more details on that and other Swedish Easter traditions at the link below.

Moving on to another big culinary event this week, March 25th is Waffle Day - which has a surprising link to another religious event.

If you're planning on celebrating Waffle Day, there are a couple of recipes in the article below.

But Waffle Day isn't the only food-related day in Sweden - in this article, you can find out more about Waffle Day and seven other delicious food-related holidays.