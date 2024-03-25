Everything that changes in Sweden in April 2024

Advertisement

Sweden attends second Nato meeting as a member state

Nato foreign ministers are set to meet in Brussels on April 3rd and 4th. The meeting will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Nato. Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström likely to be something of a guest of honour, given that Sweden became Nato's 32nd member on March 7th. Sweden attended its first meeting as a member state on March 12th.

Schools go back after Easter

School Easter holidays only last a week in Sweden, so pupils in Malmö go back to school on April 3rd, and in Gothenburg and Stockholm on April 8th.

Tax rebates due

Those who approve their tax declarations for 2023 digitally by April 3rd with no alterations should get any tax rebate due to them paid out between April 9th and April 12th.

If you opt to receive a paper declaration, the Tax Agency advises that you put this in the post by April 15th, at the latest, to make sure it arrives by the May 2nd deadline.

Spring amendment budget announced

The spring amendment budget (vårändringsbudgeten) is usually mainly used to tweak or add bits and pieces to Sweden’s main annual budget, which was presented last autumn. This year's spring amendment budget will be submitted to parliament on April 15th, and the government has already released some information about what will be included.

The government has said it will give an additional 6 billion kronor in funding to Sweden's regional governments, which is intended to prevent them laying off doctors, nurses and other health workers. It has also said it will spend 1.35 billion kronor on helping airlines handle a new baggage control system.

It has also earmarked 25 million kronor to help eleven government agencies do more to help attract skilled foreign labour to Sweden.

It also plans to extend a special bonus for families with children which get housing support until December 2024.

Inquiry on security cameras to report

A government inquiry into making it easier for municipal and regional governments to install security cameras in public places is due to report its conclusions by April 15th. Launched in March 2023, the inquiry was expanded that December to look more closely into giving police more say into the placement and handling of public security cameras.

Stop-and-search zones to come into force

Sweden's police will on April 25th finally get their new powers to declare stop-and-search zones in Swedish towns and cities, empowering them to stop passers by and vehicles to search them for drugs or weapons without a concrete suspicion.

The measure was supposed to come into force last month, but the government delayed it so it could adapt the guidelines to take into account criticisms of the system made by Sweden's Council on Legislation.

Moderate Party holds 'Sverigemötet' conference in Stockholm

The Moderate Party, which led by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, holds its national conference for regional and municipal politicians in Stockholm on April 12th and 13th.

Sweden's Damallsvenskan football league kicks off

The biggest competition for women's football in Sweden starts on April 13th, with the last year's winners Hammarby taking on KIF Örebro, Brommapojkarna playing Linköping, Djurgården playing Trelleborg and Häcken playing Norrköping, AIK playing Kristianstad, and Piteå playing Växjö.

Sweden's parliament to vote on allowing 16-year-olds to change gender

Sweden's parliament is set to vote on April 17th on whether to reduce the age at which people can choose to change their legal gender from 18 to 16 years old.

Under the proposed change to the law, those wishing to change their legal gender will also no longer be required to secure a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, but will only need to have been in contact with the healthcare system.

The Moderate, Social Democrats, Liberal Party, Centre Party, Green Party and Left Party are all in favour of the proposed law, with only the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Christian Democrats opposed.

University hopefuls take Sweden's version of SATs

Students across Sweden will take the Högskoleprovet, the country's version of SATs, on April 13th. While the test is not mandatory, a high grade gives additional support when applying for university courses.

Walpurgis Night

Students, particularly in Lund and Uppsala, will indulge in all-day drinking and general revelry, and fires will be lit across Sweden, as the country celebrates Valborg, or Walpurgis Night, on April 30th.

King Carl XVI Gustaf celebrates his 78th birthday

Sweden's king, Carl XVI Gustaf, turns 78 on April 30th. Although he has a second, official birthday on June 30th, his actual birthday is usually celebrated by Sweden's armed forces, who entertain the public with a parade outside the Royal Palace in Stockholm.