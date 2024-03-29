Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Avalanche risk in four Swedish mountain regions

As Swedes head to the mountains for the Easter holidays, caution is advised.

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency's forecasts highlight significant avalanche danger in four mountain regions.

Unstable snow conditions in western Vindelfjällen, southern Laplandfjällen, southern Jämtlandsfjällen, and western Härjedalsfjällen pose a considerable risk, reaching a level three on the five-point danger scale.

The advice from the authorities is to avoid avalanche-prone terrain until the snow cover stabilises.

The danger warnings are currently in effect until 6 pm on Good Friday.

Easter forecast: Unstable weather ahead

As Easter approaches, Swedish meteorologists are predicting a variety of different weather patterns across the country.

Christopher Greenland, a Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) meteorologist, described the forecast as unstable, according to the newswire TT.

A weather front, bringing rain and snow, will move through the country in waves over the Easter weekend. In Götaland and parts of eastern Svealand, rain is forecasted to sweep in from the southwest in the afternoon and evening of Good Friday.

While Norrland will continue to experience snowfall into Easter Eve, the precipitation will shift northeastward during the day. This departure of snow clouds is expected to leave behind sunny skies in southern Norrland and much of Svealand.

Greenland noted that the arrival of a warmer air mass, bringing rising temperatures, will be particularly noticeable on Easter Sunday and that southern regions may see temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius.

However, the forecast for Easter Sunday is less certain, as another low-pressure system could bring rain, especially to Svealand and Götaland.

According to the meteorologist, Easter Monday will also be characterised by unstable weather.

Swedish transport authorities share Easter traffic tips

As Easter approaches, the roads are expected to see a surge in traffic as people embark on weekend getaways, particularly to mountainous regions.

Felicia Danielsson, a communicator at the Swedish Transport Administration, advised travellers to plan for potential delays and allow extra time for their journeys.

Last year, six fatalities were reported in Easter traffic accidents, with a 40 percent increase in the risk of fatal accidents during the holiday period, according to the agency.

High traffic volumes are common, particularly on routes leading towards the mountains. As in previous years, overtaking bans will be enforced on the E4 between Gävle and Tönnebro at various times during the weekend.

Even for those not heading to the mountains, congestion is expected, particularly around Jönköping, where Scandinavia's largest car and motorcycle fair takes place, drawing over 90,000 visitors.

Arrests made in southern Stockholm attempted murder case

In a violent incident in Bredäng, southern Stockholm, a man sustained life-threatening injuries after a severe beating, leading to the arrest of two people in their 30s and 60s on suspicion of attempted murder.

The fight, which began indoors and spilt onto the streets, was reported to authorities just after 2.30 am on Friday following eyewitness accounts of a brawl outside, according to the newspaper Expressen.

Law enforcement detained the two suspects at the scene, P4 Stockholm reported.