Five great bars in Malmö for lovers of craft-beer

Advertisement

Hyllie Bryggeri

For beer lovers, Hyllie Bryggeri’s taproom offers a range of locally-produced beers across a wide range of styles, including but not limited to lagers, IPAs, bitters, porters and ales.

Their bistro next door does great food which can also be ordered to the taproom, if you’d rather sit and eat alongside the brewing machinery. Hyllie Bryggeri also offers beer tastings - the next one is on April 24th, book here.

Expect to pay between 125-225 kronor for food, beer prices vary. They also have a range of folköl (beer under 3.5 percent ABV) which you can buy for takeaway.

Address: Stormgatan 15

Opening hours: Taproom Thurs-Fri 4pm-10pm, Sat 2pm-10pm. Bistro Mon-Tues 11:30am-2pm, Weds-Fri 11:30am-10pm and Sat 2pm-10pm.

MALMÖ GUIDE:

Malmö Brewing Co

As you may have guessed from the name, Malmö Brewing Co is another brewery in the city, although this one is situated closer to the Möllan neighbourhood than Hyllie, which is by the central station.

They have a huge range of beers on tap, as well as brewery tours and beer tastings on Saturdays at 4:30pm (300 kronor per person). Tours are available in English for groups of over 8 people if you ask in advance.

They don’t just do beers - they usually have at least three meads, three hard seltzers and one cider on tap, too - and that’s proper cider actually made from apple juice, rather than the super-sweet stuff you usually get in Swedish bars.

Advertisement

Again, Sweden’s alcohol laws mean you can’t buy their drinks to-go, with the exception of those lower than 3.5 percent ABV.

Food wise, they do American-style barbeque, with ribs, brisket, burgers and pulled pork all on the menu, alongside vegetarian and vegan options. Food costs between 120-250 kronor,

Address: Bergsgatan 33

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 4pm-midnight, Friday 4pm-3am, Saturday noon-3am, Sunday 4pm-midnight

Krøl

A relatively new addition to Malmö’s bar scene, Krøl, also in the Möllan neighbourhood, is named after American indie musician Mike Krol, and serves Danish beer - øl, hence the name Krøl.

Krol happens to also have a background in graphic design and had a major role in the bar’s design, which he told local newspaper Sydsvenskan was inspired by 60’s fashion and Mod culture.

It’s run by local music venue Plan B and has a large range of craft beers on tap from Danish Gamma Brewing, as well as wines, cocktails, canned and bottled beers and even tequila, which can all be enjoyed inside or in their streetside serving area on Ängelholmsgatan.

Their food is South American and Korean-inspired barbeque costing around 100-220 kronor, with vegan and vegetarian options available.

The bar is quite small, but don’t worry if you can’t get a seat - there are some other great bars on the same street which serve craft beer, like Ramen to Biiru run by Danish brewery Mikkeller, Scandwich, which also has a good selection of natural wines, and classic Möllan restaurant Metro.

Address: Ängelholmsgatan 11C

Opening hours: Tuesdays 4pm-1am, Wed-Sun 11:30am-1am

Advertisement

Casual

Casual is technically a burger restaurant rather than a bar. They have some of the best burgers in Malmö, as well as fried chicken on Thursdays and breakfast on Saturdays (veggie and vegan options available). Expect to pay around 150-200 kronor for a burger with a side.

That’s not all, though. Their beer menu is great for anyone just looking for somewhere to enjoy some nice craft beers, too. They have a small number of draft beers, usually with at least one beer from Danish To Øl brewery as well as Casual’s own Casual Modern Lager, brewed by Rocket Brewing Company in Malmö. If they don’t take your fancy, they have a range of canned and bottled beers, too, including some interesting alcohol-free options.

Don’t like beer? No problem - they have wine, beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic options too, like craft sodas and even milkshakes if you really want the American diner experience.

Address: Bergsgatan 8

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am-10pm, Fri 11:30am-11pm. Saturday breakfast served 9am-11:30am, open until 11pm. Sunday: 12 noon-7:30pm

Advertisement

Beer Ditch

As the name may suggest, Beer Ditch focuses on beer, specifically craft beer, boasting over 200 different beers, including local and Scandinavian options. Their ever-changing beer menu includes beers on tap, vintage beers aged in their cellar and a wide range of bottled beers. If you’re looking for something specific or a bit hard to find, they probably have it here.

Somewhat surprisingly, they also serve excellent Danish-style smørrebrød open sandwiches on their own homemade rye bread (which, naturally, is baked with stout). These are a mix of traditional and more modern takes on classic smørrebrød with a focus on locally produced organic ingredients. These include chicken and pork from Skåne, as well as vegetarian and vegan options with local veg. Expect to pay around 100-200 kronor for food. For those with a sweet tooth, they even have a sticky toffee pudding (also made with stout, of course).

Address: Nobelvägen 24

Opening hours: Tues-Thurs 5pm-late, Fri-Sat 4pm-midnight