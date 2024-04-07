Essential Sweden: Bank accounts, BRF finances and newspapers

Advertisement

On a rocky beach in a southern Swedish nature reserve lies the micronation of Ladonia, born out of a bureaucratic battle. Read more on Ladonia below.

Tax rebates, stop-and-search zones, a royal birthday, bonfires and all-day drinking. Here's what you can expect to happen in Sweden this month.

When you buy an apartment in Sweden, you're usually actually buying into a housing association (bostadsrättsförening), and it's crucial to understand the state of their finances to make sure your investment is secure.

If you're expecting to be in Sweden long-term, you're going to want to set up a bank account, but as in many countries, this can be problematic if you've only just arrived. Here are the key things you need to know.

Advertisement

In Sweden, there are several different classifications of relationships, which each give the partners a different legal status and rights. Here's what you need to know about what it means to be a sambo in Sweden.

What is a morgontidning? Are Swedish newspapers political? How important are local newspapers? Here's a run-through of the different types of newspaper in Sweden.