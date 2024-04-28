Essential Sweden: Valborg, fair pay and Swedish banknotes

Advertisement

Walpurgis Night, commonly referred to as Valborg in Sweden, is coming up on Tuesday. But why do Swedes celebrate it anyway?

Food prices on some items may have started to drop recently, but many people in Sweden are still feeling the pinch. Here are a few ways you can save money on food and drink.

Planning on buying an apartment soon? Make sure you avoid any potentially expensive mistakes by knowing what to look out for in a potential property.

Unlike many similar countries, Sweden doesn't have a minimum wage, so it can be hard to know whether you're on a good salary or not, especially for people who have recently arrived in the country. Here's our guide.

You may be aware of Sweden's student discounts, but did you know many businesses also give discounts to anyone aged 25 and under? Here are a few of them.

You probably don't use cash that often in Sweden, but next time you do, have a look at the people on the backs of the notes - they provide a great opportunity to learn something about Swedish history.