Swedish passports set to get 25 percent more expensive
The cost of getting a Swedish passport is set to be hiked by 25 percent on May 1st.
The price will be raised from 400 kronor to 500 kronor.
According to a government press release, the higher fee is necessary to "maintain the level of service" and ensure that the police authority's revenue from the fees covers the cost, as passport operations are funded by fees.
So in other words, if you're about to get or renew your Swedish passport, get it done now if you can. You often have to wait weeks for an appointment, but it's sometimes possible to get a last-minute slot if people cancel their appointments.
In Stockholm, for example, when The Local looked on Monday, there were still a few open slots in Norrtälje before May 1st, but nowhere else in the region. In Skåne, there was one available in Trelleborg, and in Västra Götaland there were slots available in Åmål, Stenungsund and Skövde on April 29th and 30th, but none closer to Gothenburg.
The higher fee will apply for all appointments on or after May 1st, even if you booked them before that date.
