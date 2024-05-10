Advertisement

Tech

Sweden's BankID back up and running again

TT/The Local
TT/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 10 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 10 May 2024 13:54 CET
Sweden's BankID back up and running again
Sweden's most popular digital ID, BankID, is used for signing into online banking, sending money to friends, and identifying yourself over the phone or online. Photo: Martina Holmberg/TT

Sweden's most popular eID, BankID, was down for at least 9,000 users after lunchtime on Friday. The problem was fixed 40 minutes later.

Advertisement

"It was due to technical maintenance," head of press at BankID, Charlotte Pataky, told TT newswire.

According to the site Downdetector, at least 9,000 users were experiencing varying issues with the app. Many were met with a blank screen and the BankID logo when trying to log in, while others were experiencing slower service than usual. There were also technical issues on the website.

Advertisement

More

#Tech #Digital ID

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also