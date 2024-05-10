Sweden's BankID back up and running again
Sweden's most popular eID, BankID, was down for at least 9,000 users after lunchtime on Friday. The problem was fixed 40 minutes later.
"It was due to technical maintenance," head of press at BankID, Charlotte Pataky, told TT newswire.
According to the site Downdetector, at least 9,000 users were experiencing varying issues with the app. Many were met with a blank screen and the BankID logo when trying to log in, while others were experiencing slower service than usual. There were also technical issues on the website.
