Advertisement

Swedish cities investigate new anti-terror measures

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 May 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
terrorstockholmstockholm attackterror attackgothenburgmalmö

Share this article

Swedish cities investigate new anti-terror measures
Heavier three-tonne concrete lions designed to hinder vehicles will be placed on Drottninggatan in Stockholm after the April 7th attack. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 May 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
Eight out of 10 of Sweden's largest cities are investigating how security can be raised on streets and squares following the April 7th attack in Stockholm, as well as previous attacks in Berlin and Nice.

Several Swedish cities told public broadcaster SVT that they are considering putting or have decided to put new physical barriers in place in order to prevent terrorists from using vehicles as a weapon in attacks.

Others say they are investigating heightened video surveillance to increase the protection of people in public places. Two further cities, Jönköping and Linköping, are also considering raising security on streets but have no specific measures planned at the moment.

On Drottninggatan in Stockholm, where five people were killed in last month’s attack, concrete lion figures are placed sporadically as a form of traffic barrier. Now, heavier lions which weigh three tonnes each – three times as much as the smaller variant previously used – will be added to the street.

READ ALSO: All of The Local's articles on the Stockholm attack

The larger lions will be placed in a way so that vehicles cannot drive straight and are forced to turn, preventing them from speeding up. 40 more of the smaller lions have also been ordered, and may be attached to the ground in order to make it more difficult to move them.

Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov, 39, has admitted to committing a “terrorist crime” and driving the truck that killed five in the attack in central Stockholm last April. 

READ ALSO: Stockholm terror suspect was mentally fit at time of attack, doctors judge

terrorstockholmstockholm attackterror attackgothenburgmalmö

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Dubrovnik: the 'Pearl of the Adriatic' and a favourite among Swedes

Planning your summer holiday? Find out why Dubrovnik is a favourite destination among Swedes - and what its beautiful surroundings can offer you this summer.

Introducing… the ultimate dating app for expats

8 incredible buildings that prove wood is good

8 things to do once you get a job in Sweden

The future of flying: inspired by nature

Related articles

Greece jails two Swedes who tried to enter Turkey with weapons

Stockholm terror suspect has links with jihadist network: report

Man United and Ajax book places in Stockholm Europa League final

Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg

From island breweries to basement beer: Stockholm's brewpubs rated

Sweden intensifies push to take EU agency from UK post-Brexit

Stockholm terror suspect was mentally fit at time of attack, doctors judge

This Swedish video shows a different side of Rinkeby
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,696 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden-bound plane forced into emergency landing
  2. Swedish Migration Agency criticized for grilling asylum seekers on their faith
  3. Ecuador slams Sweden over 'serious lack of progress' in Assange case
  4. Swedish companies targeted by international software attack
  5. Shots fired from passing car at Swedish asylum centre
Advertisement
Advertisement