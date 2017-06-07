Advertisement

Isis uses Nutella jars and cat GIFs to lure Westerners: study

Karin Nilsson
news.sweden@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
11:36 CEST+02:00
isisterrorismstockholm attack

Share this article

Isis uses Nutella jars and cat GIFs to lure Westerners: study
File photo: Alberto Pellaschiar/AP/TT
Karin Nilsson
news.sweden@thelocal.com
7 June 2017
11:36 CEST+02:00
Isis uses Western imagery, Nutella jars and cat GIFs to tempt young people in the West to join its caliphate, a new Swedish study found.
Imagery of violence and weapons alone are not the way to go if you want to attract young Westerners to join Isis. Instead, the violent extremist group pushes its 'Jihadi Cool' subculture to draw in people from the West, according to a group of Swedish researchers who have studied Isis propaganda online.
 
The study, titled The Digital Caliphate: A study of propaganda from the Islamic State, was carried out by the Swedish Defence Research Agency (Totalförsvarets forskningsinstitut, FOI).
 
Like all youth subcultures, 'Jihadi Cool' has its own music, clothing style, and its own expression, according to Lisa Kaati, researcher at FOI, and one of the report's authors. 
 
"The guys wear baggy trousers, sneakers, whereas the women have a very traditional style. The women aren't usually counted as part of the Jihadi cool style," Kaati told The Local.
 
 
One of the Tumblr accounts mentioned in the report could pass for any Western social media account – if it wasn't for the odd picture of knives, blood and Jihadi warriors mixed in with the pink-hued images and GIFs of cats, horses, glitter and comic characters. 
 
"That is perhaps what characterizes it: there are so many Western references. You'll see a picture of a person standing in a supermarket holding up a Nutella jar, but then you notice that the person is carrying a rifle. The references are very subtle," Kaati said.
 
The use of Western imagery could perhaps be seen as contradictory for an extremist movement that so strongly opposes Western culture. But Isis would have been much less successful in its recruitment of people from the West had the group not been able to use the West's references, according to Kaati.
 
"People who are attracted to this propaganda are often second-generation immigrants, and they have grown up in Western countries. To those people, it's a natural part of their lifestyle," she said.
 
"Many researchers have found that for those people who are attracted by the propaganda, the ideology is secondary to the lifestyle. What they're after is more about the 'coolness' – having lots of cool weapons, Grand Theft Auto video-game style. Quite a bit like gangster culture in general."
 
 
The researchers noticed a clear shift in the content of the propaganda at the end of last year, Kaati said:
 
"Prior to 2016, it focused much more on the caliphate, the utopia. The images would show how well the caliphate functioned."
 
But at some point around September 2016, something changed. As of then, the focus shifted to going into battle, Kaati said, and about taking action in one's own home country. 
 
At the same time two new themes started to emerge: knives and vehicles – the methods used in the most recent attacks in London as well as in the truck attack in Stockholm on April 7th
 
"A truck is an easy weapon. Everyone can drive a truck, as opposed to making a bomb, because that is rather difficult – many people fail doing that," Kaati said.
 
"It's not surprising that this had a breakthrough via their official propaganda, but it's somewhat frightening. I think the Nice attack had just happened while we carried out this study, and at that time we couldn't see the same, obvious trend. It's escalated very quickly."
 
 
FOI was given the task of carrying out the study from the Swedish government. The aim is to increase awareness, for instance among Sweden's local councils in their work against violent extremism, and among schools, NGOs, mosques and other types of associations. 
 
"It's extremely important for these organizations to have a foundation for discussing these matters. People who are a bit older don't sit down and read Isis propaganda online," Kaati explained. 
 
"It's important to show the online world young people live in today, and what they come across," she said.
 
Sweden's security police, Säpo, believes that around 300 people have travelled from Sweden to the Middle East since 2012 to join violent Islamist groups. Of these around 130 have returned to Sweden.
isisterrorismstockholm attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Surrogacy in the Nordics: understanding options and expectations

Surrogacy in in the Nordics can be complicated - or impossible. Ahead of the region's first surrogacy education conference, one parent of children born via international surrogacy looks at how Nordic citizens are handling the issue.

Stockholm Symposium CEO Natalia Brzezinski shares her Stockholm favourites

The free, fun tool for learning Swedish online

Sweden struggles to achieve ambitious e-health dreams

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Related articles

Isis-linked man was released by Swedish authorities: report

'Worrying' lack of support against violent extremism in Sweden: researcher

Swedish cities investigate new anti-terror measures

Stockholm terror suspect has links with jihadist network: report

Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report

Sweden strikes new anti-terror deal after Stockholm attack

Stockholm terror suspect was mentally fit at time of attack, doctors judge

Swedish local politician dies from Stockholm terror attack injuries
Advertisement

More news

Deadly fire believed to have started in sauna

Hundreds of travel documents suspected stolen from Swedish embassy

2017 on track for new record of Brits seeking Swedish citizenship
Advertisement

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

Ferries between Denmark and Sweden, Germany paused due to 'threat'

Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious

Two taken to hospital after car with caravan plunges off bridge
Advertisement
3,646 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: Why it's time for Sweden to fully accept English in the workplace
  2. Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious
  3. Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report
  4. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  5. What to expect from Sweden's National Day weather
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/06
RAPE : College campus & Music festival
08/06
Badminton In Stockholm
08/06
Please do NOT come to Bulgaria,
07/06
How to sell 2nd-hand stuff in Sweden
07/06
Price of house repairs
07/06
How go about finding office space in Sweden?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/06
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter
05/06
Starting a metal band in stockholm
05/06
Piano Teacher
05/06
Flyttjobb
05/06
Looking for an apartment!
05/06
Any experts in social media out there??
View all notices
Advertisement