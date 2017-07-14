Record number of used cars sold in Sweden in 2017: Here are the most popular

File Photo of a Volvo V70 and VW Passat. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Used cars are experiencing a surge in popularity in Sweden, where 646,000 previously owned vehicles were bought in the first half of 2017 – more than the entirety of 2016.

The figures come from car industry organization the Swedish Association for Motor Retail Trades and Repairs (MRF). Their numbers show that sales of used cars up to five years old increased by five percent in the first half of 2017.

The organization also revealed Sweden's top ten used cars in terms of sales during 2017, and it seems the Swedes are a somewhat predictable bunch on that front. The three most popular were the Volvo V70, Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Passat.

The last ever Volvo V70 rolling off the production line. Photo: Volvo

The rest of the top ten is made up by the Volvo V60, Volvo XC60, Audi A4, Volvo V40, Kia Ceed, Volvo XC70, and Ford Focus.

