In pictures: Stockholm Fashion Week 2017

1 September 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
fashion

Model and artist Ingmari Lamy. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local
More pics from fashion week.
 

SS18 by @jenniferblomofficial ✨ #fwstockholm #ss18 #jenniferblom

A post shared by Geilpeil Studio - (@thegrayperfection) on

 


Street style. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local


Fashion journalist Katarina Petrovic. Photo: Paul O'Mahony/The Local

 

#naimjosefi #fwstockholm

A post shared by Dawid Jernström, Stockholm (@jernstromdawid) on

SEE ALSO: Essential words and phrases to help you get dressed (and undressed) in Swedish

Page one, two, three

