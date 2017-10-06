Advertisement

Mail could soon take twice as long to be delivered in Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
6 October 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
Photo: TT
Swedish residents may soon have to wait longer for their mail to arrive, according to the Expressen's daily.

Under Sweden's current law, 85 percent of letters should reach the recipient within one working day, but if a proposal is confirmed, the majority of letters would take two days to arrive instead.

The increased delivery time is part of a delayed proposal for a new law regulating post which will be presented to parliament soon, Sweden's Expressen reported.

Under the proposed law, the postal service would have two days to deliver 90 percent of first class mail. 

Mail will still be delivered every weekday, thanks to a European Postal Directive under which all EU citizens have the right to receive their post five days a week. The only exception to this rule is extremely isolated areas, such as in remote parts of Norrland's or Sweden's archipelago islands.

READ ALSO: Swede accidentally receives Vladimir Putin's mail

The reason for the change is a significant reduction in the amount of mail sent in Sweden, which means a reduced income for the postal service.

The extra day for delivery would help Postnord save money and, in particular, cut down on the costly flights which are necessary for letters sent to opposite ends of Sweden.

Both the government and the opposition are agreed on the proposal, according to Expressen's information, though nothing is set in stone. Two ministers told the daily that the law was still "in preparation" and a final decision had not been made.

READ ALSO: Urn containing woman's ashes goes missing in Swedish post

