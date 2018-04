On Sunday hundreds of fans gathered in bright spring sunshine in Stockholm to pay tribute to the electronic dance music superstar and all their fond memories associated with his many hits.

And people also took to Spotify to remember his music. Avicii could be found in 20 spots in the music streaming giant's top-50 list in Sweden on Monday morning, and an incredible nine spots in the top-10.

His music meanwhile occupied 10 of the top-50 spots on Spotify's global chart.

Spotify was always a success story for Avicii, whose 'Wake Me Up' became the most played track ever in 2014. In the past year on average 17.7 million Spotify users listened to his hits a month.

READ ALSO: 'Avicii was a genius and a music innovator'



Fans paying tribute to Avicii in Stockholm on Sunday. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon local time, his press representative said in a statement released on Friday. The cause is currently unclear, although police in the Gulf sultanate do not suspect foul play.

He was reportedly close to finishing a new album at the time of his death.

Neil Jacobson, president of Geffen Records, told US magazine Variety the DJ "had a list of people he was hoping we could reach out to" for collaborations on the album.

"We were working on it and it was his best music in years, honestly. And I know because I [represented] all of his albums. He was so inspired. He was so psyched," Jacobsen said, adding that no decision had been made about releasing the new material.

"We'll try to get some advice from the family and everybody's going to put their heads together and try and do what we think Tim would want us to do," he said to Variety.