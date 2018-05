Before presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Artist at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night, DJ duo The Chainsmokers and singer Halsey had some words of praise for the Swede, real name Tim Bergling, who died at the age of 28 in April.

"We'd like to take a moment and talk about our friend Avicii. His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many, in so many ways," Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers said.

"Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful," Halsey added.

The Chainsmokers also dedicated their Top Dance/Electronic Artist award to Avicii later in the night.

Was an honor to dedicate the award to avicii and speak about him with @halsey pic.twitter.com/EekThvZpEU — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 21, 2018

"I know everyone that was nominated for this award was massively influenced by him. He is somebody who made us believe this was a realistic career, something we could do with our lives, inspired all of us, influenced our music, influenced pop music, music in general and he will be missed," Taggart concluded.

Stockholm native Avicii had a number of international hits including "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother", which cracked the top 20 in the US and UK. He was found dead on April 20th in Muscat, Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.

Bergling retired from touring in 2016, citing health concerns, but made a studio comeback in 2017 with the six-track Avīci (01) EP.