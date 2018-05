The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20th in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his family confirmed that "the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim", without specifying the date or location.

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through into the mainstream with his hit songs 'Wake Me Up' and 'Levels' as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to radio.

However, the Stockholm native had made no secret of his health problems, both mental and physical including pancreatitis, triggered in part by drinking and an excessively busy lifestyle.

"Time was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed," wrote his family in a separate statement last month.

In 2016, he stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle and citing health concerns.

He made a studio comeback in 2017 with the six-track Avīci (01) EP.

