Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Live blog: Sweden goes to the polls for hotly contested election

Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
9 September 2018
08:00 CEST+02:00
2018 election

Share this article

Live blog: Sweden goes to the polls for hotly contested election
The Social Democrats' Stefan Löfven, left, and the Moderates' Ulf Kristersson are both vying to lead Sweden's next government. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
9 September 2018
08:00 CEST+02:00
It's election day in Sweden and it looks like it's going to be a close one to call. The Local will start live blogging at 3pm.

08:00 Voting opens

Polling stations across Sweden have opened for one of the most hotly contested elections in recent history. The Local will kick off our live blog at 3pm with the first exit polls expected shortly after voting closes at 8pm.

Early voting of course started over a fortnight ago, but millions are still expected to cast their ballot today. Sweden typically has a high turnout, with 86 percent of the eligible population voting in the 2014 election.

To keep yourself busy in the meantime, follow our reporters Emma Löfgren, Paul O'Mahony and James Savage on Twitter, and read The Local's top ten articles about Swedish politics and the election.

2018 election
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's election is being misreported abroad – and this is a problem
  2. The Local's guide to the Swedish parties' election promises
  3. Opinion: 'So I'm not THAT type of immigrant? I've heard that before'
  4. Syrian releases alternative 'no-go zone' video about discrimination in Sweden
  5. Sweden Democrats to boycott public broadcaster following debate controversy
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's election is being misreported abroad – and this is a problem
  2. The Local's guide to the Swedish parties' election promises
  3. Opinion: 'So I'm not THAT type of immigrant? I've heard that before'
  4. Syrian releases alternative 'no-go zone' video about discrimination in Sweden
  5. Sweden Democrats to boycott public broadcaster following debate controversy
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/09
Why Varmland Lan Has the Lowest Housing Pricing
09/09
Moving to Sweden
09/09
Moving to Gothenburg
09/09
Liberals always call Conservatives racists!
09/09
Sundays Swedish Voting Election .
08/09
SVT shows their colours again
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Nielsen b.1839??
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 at Ma
03/09
A cosy cafe/restaurant in Gothenburg for rent
03/09
Plumber wanted
03/09
Job seeker
View all notices
Advertisement