Live blog: Sweden goes to the polls for hotly contested election

08:00 Voting opens
Polling stations across Sweden have opened for one of the most hotly contested elections in recent history. The Local will kick off our live blog at 3pm with the first exit polls expected shortly after voting closes at 8pm.
Early voting of course started over a fortnight ago, but millions are still expected to cast their ballot today. Sweden typically has a high turnout, with 86 percent of the eligible population voting in the 2014 election.
To keep yourself busy in the meantime, follow our reporters Emma Löfgren, Paul O'Mahony and James Savage on Twitter, and read The Local's top ten articles about Swedish politics and the election.
Want to know more about Swedish politics? Read these articles. #svpol #val2018 #swedenelection https://t.co/GEP6BCo0xZ— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) September 8, 2018