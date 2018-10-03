Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Live blog: Sweden to announce 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Emma Löfgren
3 October 2018
nobel prize chemistry

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, right, with one of the Nobel Chemistry laureates of 2017, Jacques Dubochet. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
The Local is reporting live from Stockholm, where the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is to be announced.

11:43 Watch the announcement live:

11:40 Did you know?

When Marie Curie was awarded the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, she became the first person to receive two Nobel Prizes (she was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 together with her husband).

In total 109 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry have been awarded since 1901, every year except in 1916, 1917, 1919, 1924, 1933, 1940, 1941 and 1942. Why? Well, the statutes of the Nobel Foundation say: "If none of the works under consideration is found to be of the importance indicated in the first paragraph (of Alfred Nobel's will), the prize money shall be reserved until the following year. If, even then, the prize cannot be awarded, the amount shall be added to the Foundation's restricted funds".

Here's what Nobel, who died in 1896, wrote in his will: "One part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery or invention within the field of physics; one part to the person who shall have made the most important chemical discovery or improvement; one part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery within the domain of physiology or medicine; one part to the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction; and one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Just five minutes to go now...

11:28 Welcome to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

The Local's Nele Schröder just sent me the picture below from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, where the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is due to be announced at 11.45am Stockholm time. Yesterday they had some trouble getting a phone connection to one of the laureates (who get told of their award just half an hour before the rest of us find out) so the press conference started slightly behind schedule. Very un-Swedish.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences was founded in 1739, modelled on the Royal Society of London and l'Academie Royale des Sciences in Paris. World-famous botanist Carl Linneaus was one of the founders. It is an independent non-governmental organization whose objective is to "promote the sciences and strengthen their influence in society". It is made up of around 460 Swedish and 175 non-Swedish members. 


The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Photo: Nele Schröder/The Local

11:00 There's antimony, arsenic, aluminum, selenium...

... and a third day of Nobel Prizes, with this year's Chemistry laureate(s) being announced today.

Stay tuned to find out more from myself and our reporters Catherine Edwards and Nele Schröder, reporting live from Stockholm. Yesterday, we were told who the winners of the Physics prize were, and on Monday two cancer researchers won the Medicine prize. So... get ready for another fun-filled day of science.

nobel prize chemistry
