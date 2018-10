STOCKHOLM

Shockholm

Where: Kungsträdgården, central Stockholm

Date and time: November 3rd, 3.30pm-6.30pm

Event by: Shockholm

Dress up in your spookiest outfits for Sweden's largest Halloween parade, live performances and even a dog parade. Shockholm is now in its eighth year, founded by American Bill Schacht back in 2011.

Stockholm and the Battle for Global Talent

Where: UMA Kungsbron, Blekholmstorget 30F, Stockholm

Date and time: November 15th, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Event by: The Local, Crimson Clarke and UMA Kungsbron

Come mingle and meet other members of the international business community who are making their mark in Stockholm. We'll hear from an all-star panel on the trends that are disrupting traditional work life, and what Stockholm can do to better attract talent from around the world. For Members of The Local (click here to become a Member today).

Thanksgiving dinner

Where: Alvik's Kulturhus, Gustavslundsvägen 168A, Bromma

Date and time: November 10th, 11.30am-2pm

Event by: Stockholm community

Come enjoy real thanksgiving foods, kids activities, photo booth, live music and more. Everyone is welcome!

Battle of Ideas Stockholm

Where: Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

Date and time: November 16th, 11am-6.30pm

Event by: Academy of Ideas, London and Forum/Debatt, Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

Social media, #MeToo, immigration… All these topics will be tackled during the fifth edition of the Battle of Ideas in Stockholm. Debates will be held in English and are free for all to attend.

Winter English Book Fair and Café

Where: St Peter and St Sigfrid's Church, Dag Hammarskjöldsväg 14, Stockholm

Date and time: November 24th, 11am-3pm

Event by: St Peter and St Sigfrid's – The Anglican Episcopal Church in Stockholm

As cold weather creeps in across Sweden, enjoy a nice event where you can buy English books at bargain prices, while eating delicious fika.

TEDxStockholm: Wonderland

Where: Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Stockholm

Date and time: November 24th, 2pm-8pm

Event by: TEDxStockholm

The TEDxStockholm team organizes a series of talks about Wonderland, "a place of limitless possibilities". You will also be able to enjoy snacks, drinks and mingling opportunities.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

LiU Game Conference 2018 with Blizzard, Ubisoft, Remedy and more

Where: Kårhuset Kollektivet Ågatan 55, 582 22 Linköping

Date and time: November 28th, 12pm-9pm

Event by: Linköping University

LiU Game Conference is an annual conference about computer games, visualization and digital experiences. Most of talks will be held in English by major figures from the gaming industry, such as Ubisoft and Epic Games.

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

International Halloween party

Where: Valandhuset, Vasagatan 41, 411 37 Gothenburg

Date and time: November 3rd, 9.00pm – November 4th, 5am

Event by: Expats in Gothenburg

Expats in Gothenburg throws their annual International Halloween party. The best costume will be awarded a VIP table and a bottle of champagne!

Ada Lovelace

Where: Chalmers kårhus, Teknologgården 2, 412 58 Gothenburg

Date and time: November 16th and November 23rd, 6pm-8pm

Event by: Chalmersspexet Vera

In the early 1800s, Ada Lovelace's mother wants to marry off her daughter who is on the verge of becoming world's first programmer: Chalmersspexet Vera tell the story of this female pioneer of engineering on stage. With English subtitles.

SKÅNE/SCANIA

International Halloween Festival in Malmö and Lund

Where: Etage, Stortorget 6, 211 35 Malmö

Date and time: November 2nd, 11pm-November 3rd, 5am

Event by: International Student Festival, The Halloween Nightmare & Etage

Get your Halloween costume on and meet up with international party people from Malmö and Lund for the International Halloween Festival.

Swedish Films & English Subtitles: Border (Gräns) & Becoming Astrid

Where: Biografen Kino i Lund, Kyrkogatan 3, 222 22 Lund

Date and time: November 6th, 6.30pm-8.15pm

Event by: Biografen Kino i Lund

Two award-winning movies will be available for English speakers at Lund's movie theatre: Border by Ali Abbassi, and Becoming Astrid directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen.

Malmö English Comedy Night

Where: Scandic Triangeln, Triangeln 2, 211 43 Malmö

Date and time: November 16th, 8pm-10pm

Event by: English Comedy Malmö

David Tsonos (Canada) and Adrian Mackinder (UK) will be holding stand-up comedy shows during a night hosted by MC Joe Eagan (Canada).

Malmö People's Park: urban commons and neoliberal planning

Where: Institutet för studier i Malmös historia, Nordenskiöldsgatan 1, Malmö

Date and time: November 23rd, 2pm-4pm

Event by: Institutet för studier i Malmös historia

The lecture is part of a series of four presentations entitled 'Commons and the right to the city'. It is organized by the Department of Urban Studies and Institute for studies of Malmö's history, at Malmö University.

