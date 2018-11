Last month there were 22,850 bostadsrätter (a type of housing cooperative which is one of the most common forms of ownership in Sweden) for sale, according to property site Hemnet.

That is an increase of four percent compared to October last year and a rise of a whopping 43 percent compared to the same month in 2016.

A record-high number of bostadsrätter were on the market in the regions Dalarna, Halland, Kronoberg, Västernorrland, Västmanland and Västra Götaland, said Hemnet.

But in Stockholm, the number of such homes for sale dropped six percent on last year.

"The housing market remains sluggish compared to a couple of years ago, but at the same time we have seen signs of it stabilizing since the situation was at its worst in December 2017," said Hemnet spokesperson Staffan Tell in a press statement on Friday.

