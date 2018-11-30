WHAT'S ON: Events for English speakers in Sweden in December

STOCKHOLM

Stockholm Green Drinks

Where: Downtown Camper, Campfire Grill and Bar, Brunkebergstorg 9, 111 51 Stockholm

Date and time: December 4th, 6pm-9pm

Event by: Urban Beings

Green Drinks is an informal social where everyone who is interested in green issues can grab a drink and mingle with like-minded people. You can even share something which you think has great environmental credentials with fellow Green Drinkers during the 6.30-7pm presentation slot. We meet on the first Tuesday of each month.

Pre-event: What's new about water - Nobel Week Dialogue

Where: Norrsken House, Birger Jarlsgatan 57c, Stockholm,

Date and time: December 8th, 1pm-3pm

Event by: Norrsken House

Nobel Laureate Dan Shechtman, Sandra Postel, Director and Founder of Global Water Policy Project, Founders of The Swedish Algae Factory Sofie Allert, CEO and Angela Wulff, R&D Manager, will discuss the topic of water from an innovation perspective.This will be a moderated Q&A in introduction to the Nobel Week Dialogue 'Water Matters' which will be taking place on December 9th.

Nobel Week Dialogue - Water matters

Where: Stockholm City Conference Centre, Drottningsgatan 71B, 111 23 Stockholm

Date and time: December 9th, 10am-4pm

Event by: Nobel Prize

Nobel Week is an annual event which gather Nobel laureates and top-class researchers from all over the world. This year, the Nobel Week Dialogue will tackle the issue of water: 'How does humanity impact the ocean? Where does water get wasted? Can we change patterns of water use? As a resource, for our health, for the environment and in culture: water matters.'

Winter ceilidh 2018

Where: Stallet world music, Stockholm

Date and time: December 15th, 7pm

Event by: Ceilidh Stockholm

Ceilidh Stockholm hosts several ceilidhs – traditional Scottish dance balls – a year. All profits go to the Scottish charity Feedback Madagascar. We will have a live band and be teaching the dances. Always great fun, especially on a cold winter evening. The evening are fun and energetic.

The Snowball 2018

Where: Clarion Hotel Sign, Östra Järnvägsgatan 35, 101 26 Stockholm

Date and time: December 26th, 8pm-January 1st, 1am

Event by: 4 Swedes

Snowball 'honours and explore the history and legacy of the African-American dance culture'. For seven days and seven nights, it will be possible to listen and dance to jazz music and take dance classes in Lindy Hop, Balboa and Vernacular Solo Jazz . International teachers.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

Tech Tuesday with Ericsson: Eco system of innovation

Where: Creactive Mjärdevi, Arenan, Teknikringen 7, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: December 11th, 11.30am-1pm

Ericsson's Innovation Driver in Linköping Elisabeth Sjöstrand will hold a lecture about the company's strategy for creating fast innovation ready to face the future. She will also present Ericsson's Garage concept in Linköping and the context surrounding it.

Cancer and Cybersecurity with Sectra and East Sweden Tech Girls

Where: Sectra Talang, Teknikringen 20, SE-583 30 Linköping

Date and time: December 6th, 5pm-9pm

A meetup with the network East Sweden Tech Girls which will let you know more about Cancer and Cyber Security. Especially, what is cybersecurity exactly? And what are its consequences on the healthcare industry?

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

International Board Gamers

Where: Café Sirius (Science-Fiction Bokhandeln), Kungsgatan 19, Gothenburg

Date and time: December 2nd, 4pm

Event by: The International Board Gamers association in Gothenburg

The International Board Gamers association in Gothenburg organizes board game gatherings once every week, alternating between Fridays (6-10pm) and Sundays (4-8pm). Any kind of game is welcome: from those that only take 10 minutes to those that last several hours, co-operative and competitive, cards, strategy, hidden-role games, from those that are played with only two players to those that gather a whole crowd. These events are now free to join.

The purpose of the association is to meet new people and make friends, especially with people from various corners of the world. We do this by organizing events related to board games and tabletop games. Note that the language of this group is English, both online and during our meetings.

POW! Avalanche safety and climate talk

Where: Chalmers, Johanneberg, Gothenburg

Date and time: December 11th, 5:30pm-8:30pm

Event by: Tracks Recycle, Protect Our Winters Sweden and CAS

Want to know more about avalanches, how to avoid them and how to handle an emergency situation? Tracks Recycle, Protect Our Winters Sweden and CAS will present their strategy to protect winters and the future of our planet, while enjoying winter sports.

Facilitating Higher Educations' Engagement with the SDGs

Where: Göteborgs centrum för hållbar utveckling, GMV, Aschebergsgatan 44, 411 33 Gothenburg

Date and time: December 14th, 9am-1pm

Event by: Göteborgs centrum för hållbar utveckling, GMV

Gothenburg's centre for sustainable development holds its 4th forum on Sustainability in Higher Education. This forum will exclusively focus on how to embrace the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in higher education.

SKÅNE/SCANIA

Swedish Films + English Subs: Border (Gräns) & Becoming Astrid

Where: Biografen Kino i Lund, Kyrkogatan 3, 222 22 Lund

Date and time: December 4th, 6.30pm-8.30pm

Event by: Biografen Kino i Lund

Kinto will show the films 'Border' and 'Becoming Astrid' in Swedish with English subtitles.

Start-up Crash Course

Where: Ideon Agora, Scheelevägen 15, 223 63 Lund

Date and time: December 5th, 4pm-6pm

Event by: Lunds Nyföretagarcentrum

This is an event for anyone who is interested in starting a business. Questions regarding budgeting, administration or marketing will be tackled (and tea and coffee served).

End of the Semester Ball I Lund & Malmö

Where: Etage, Stortorget 6, 211 34 Malmö

Date and time: December 6th, 11.30pm-December 7th, 4am

Event by: International Student Festival, The Grand Semester Ball and Etage

As the semester comes to an end, enjoy partying one last time.

Malmö Improvisatorium closing show

Where: MAF (Malmö Amatörteater Forum), Scene 1, Norra Skolgatan 10A, 211 52 Malmö

Date and time: December 8th, 6.30pm

Event by: Malmö Improvisatorium

Malmö Improvisatorium is an English speaking improvisation theatre group with three years of performing experience. This event is the closing performance of the year and a great way to spend an evening of spontaneous comedy in Malmö.

Urban planning, bonding and bridging

Where: Institutet för studier i Malmös historia, Nordenskiöldsgatan 1, Malmö

Date and time: December 7th, 2pm-4pm

Event by: Institutet för studier i Malmös historia

The lecture is part of the lecture series 'Commons and the right to the city' organized by the Department of Urban Studies and Institute for studies of Malmö's history, at Malmö University. It will demonstrate how cities' shape the way people can, or cannot, interact.

Workshop: Make your own Lip Balm and Deodorant

Where: Folkuniversitetet Malmö/Lund/Trelleborg, Regementsgatan 4, 21142 Malmö

Date and time: December 8th, 1pm-5pm

Event by: Folkuniversitetet Malmö/Lund/Trelleborg

Folkuniversitetet invites you to teach you how to make homemade lip balm and deodorant, with only natural ingredients. They will guide you through the whole process, and you get to take your products home after the workshop. The event is held in English.

NORRLAND

Umeå Theatre Co. Autumn 2018 Play: Oscar Wilde

Where: Umeå University, 901 87 Umeå

Date and time: December 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, 7.30pm-10pm

Event by: Umeå Theatre Company

The Umeå Theatre Company has updated the Oscar Wilde's masterpiece 'The Importance of Being Earnest' to Europe in 2018. The plot: two men fake their identities in order to get married.

