STOCKHOLM

Millennium tour in English

Where: Stockholm City Museum, Ryssgården, Stockholm

Date and time: February 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 11.30am-1.30pm

Event by: Stockholm City Museum

Are you a fan of the best-seller book series Millenium? Stockholm's City Museum offers you a special tour in the footsteps of the main characters.

Champagne tasting at Spritmuseum

Where: Spritmuseum, Djurgårdsvägen 38, Djurgården

Date and time: February 3rd, 2pm-3.30pm

Event by: Spritmuseum

Eva Karlsson, a former waitress and maître d'art in New York restaurants, will answer all of your questions during this champagne tasting event fully organized in English.

Oatly: Building a Cult to Change the World

Where: Venue 7 A Odenplan, Odengatan 65

Date and time: February 6th, 5.30pm-6.30pm

Event by: Hyper Island and Oatly

Is there anyone in Sweden who hasn't heard of trendy oat milk brand Oatly? The company's colourful packaging with catchy slogans has probably caught your eye at some point. John Schoolcraft, Oatly's global chief creative officer, will give a talk about how he uses his 'Department of Mind Control' to market his product. The event is currently full, but you can still get on on the waiting list!

PITCH NIGHT: STHLM – Startups, Crowdfunding & Networking

Where: SEB, Mäster Samuelsgatan 32, Stockholm

Date and time: February 13th, 5.30pm-7.00pm

Event by: FundedByMe

Five entrepreneurs will each be given three minutes to present their startup project. This event gives you the opportunity to meet potential future associates or investors and get an introduction to the Stockholm startup scene.

Techstars Startup Weekend STHLM Travel

Where: The Park, Hälsingegatan 49, Norrmalm, Stockholm

Date and time: February 15th, 6pm - February 17th, 9pm

Event by: Techstars Startup Weekend Stockholm, Excitera, Techstars Startup Weekend Sweden, Amadeus Scandinavia, Startup Weekend Sweden, and The Park

In this edition of the startup weekend, participants are expected to reflect on ways a company can be created to "delight the traveller or solve her pains". Admission includes seven full meals, one-on-one time with mentors, free wifi and coffee.

SKÅNE/SCANIA

Visit Helhets Akademin!

Where: Helhets Akademin, Östra Sandgatan 14, Helsingborg

Date and time: February 2nd, 9.45am

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections

Visit the charming premises of Helhets Akademin, specialists in holistic health and human sustainability, and hear about the different yoga sessions and treatments available. You can also stay on for a short introductory yoga session if you would like.

HBG Business Community TALKS: Entrepreneurship

Where: Helsingborg/THINK Open Space/Bredgatan 11, Helsingborg

Date and time: February 5th, 4.00pm

Event by: Social Business Lab and Helsingborg International Connections

A perfect opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship from self-confessed serial entrepreneur Karsten Deppert, who is also known as one of Helsingborg's main movers and shakers.

The McGuire Programme: Beyond Stuttering

Where: Scandic St Jörgen, Stora Nygatan 35, Malmö

Date and time: February 14th, 8am through February 17th, 2pm

Event by: The McGuire Programme

The McGuire Programme is dedicated to helping anyone who suffers from stuttering become an eloquent speaker. This intensive course held in English will give participants techniques and exercises to push past the challenges of stuttering.

International Coffee Morning

Where: Konserthuset, Roskildegatan 1, Helsingborg

Date and time: February 15th, 8.30-10am

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections & International School of Helsingborg PTA

English speakers are invited to Helsingborg's famous concert hall for an international morning with coffee, cakes and plenty of chatting. The event offers the opportunity to make new friends and learn more about this wonderful facility for young and old alike in the centre of town.

Malmö International LGBTQ Short Film Festival

Where: Bassängkajen 8, Malmö

Date and time: February 16th, 12pm - February 17th, 1am

Event by: LGBTQ Students Malmö and Festmesteriet Malmö

During the 2019 edition of the Malmö LGBTQ Short Film Festival, the public will be able to enjoy various genres of movies. At the end of the festival, awards will be granted to the best ones in each category. The event is free for all but registration is required.

UPPSALA

Open lecture with Dr. Alyosxa Tudor, SOAS, University of London

Where: Humanities Theatre, Uppsala

Date and time: February 22nd, 11.30am-1pm

Event by: Center for Gender Research, Uppsala

Alyosxa Tudor, a PhD graduate from Linköping University, will present her work about 'Decolonizing Queer-Feminist Pedagogies: Teaching Trans/Gender in the Face of the Rise of the Global Right'. The event is free and open to the public.

The Valentine Affair, Uppsala

Where: Birgerjarl, Nedre slottsgatan 3, Uppsala

Date and time: February 16th, 10pm - February 17th, 3am

Event by: International Student Festival

Celebrate Valentine's Day among "the most international crowd in the city" for a night of drink deals and favourite Valentine classics spun by superstar DJs.

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

Ada Lovelace – English subtitles

Where: Chalmers kårhus, Teknologgården 2, Gothenburg

Date and time: February 16th and February 22nd, 6pm-8pm

Event by: Chalmersspexet Vera

Chalmersspexet Vera will tell the story of Ada Lovelace, a female pioneer of engineering who has been called the world's "first tech visionary." These two performances will include English subtitles.

TEDxGöteborg Disrupting Status Quo

Where: Göteborgs konserthus, Götaplatsen, Gothenburg

Date and time: February 18th, 1pm - 7.15pm

Event by: TEDxGöteborg and Göteborgs Konserthus

At this TEDx event you can hear from a number of speakers who "have done things differently from what society has been telling us is the right way to do things". The line-up of speakers will all touch on issues of ‘normal life' and what it really means to challenge societal norms.

GOTLAND

Språkkafé

Where: Almedalsbiblioteket, Cramérgatan, Visby

Date and time: February 11th and February 25th, 4pm-6pm

Host: Almedalsbiblioteket Visby

Come practise your Swedish around a nice fika!

Sustainable

Where: Campus Gotland, Cramérgatan 3, Visby

Date and time: February 6th, 5pm

Host: GHOST – Gotland Headquarters of Sustainable Thinkers

Attend a screening of the 2016 documentary 'Sustainable', which tells about the US transition to a more sustainable way of farming.

Do you know of any events for English speakers taking place in Sweden in March? Click HERE to find out how to submit them to The Local's next what's on guide.