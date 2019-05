Some were dressed as clowns, others carried rainbow flags, and others wore black clothes and masks, the uniform of the miltant left-wing group Antifa.

But police said they believed they had drafted in sufficient officers from across Sweden to keep the peace.

"There are enough of us, and we are prepared for every eventuality which may arise," Anna Göransson, police spokesperson for Sweden's Western region, told the Expressen newspaper. "We have brought in many police who have journeyed from other parts of the region."

This year, Annie Lööf, the leader of the Centre Party, plans to make a May 1 Labour Day speech in Kungälv, which she told Expressen she would use to highlight her party's opposition to illiberal far-right groups.

Some protestors wore the black clothes and carried the flag of the militant left-wing group Antifa. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

By midday, police said that about 100 supporters of the neo-Nazi group had gathered at a designated meeting point in Kungälv, while 90 had gathered in Ludvika.

Nordic Resistance Movement supporters starting their march in Ludvika. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

The two small rural towns, the former north of Gothenburg and the second in Dalarna in central Sweden, are regarded as strongholds for the neo-Nazi group. In September's election, however it failed to attract enough backers to get members elected to the local councils in both towns.

Nordic Resistance members gathered in a car-park in Kungälv. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Police spokesperson Christer Fuxborg said that police planned to closely watch the marchers to check that none of their banners or slogans broke hate crime laws.

"We have hate crime laws, so we are of course going to scrutinise carefully if what anything they do tips over into some kind of crime," he said.

"We have many colleagues in place who are going to try and make sure that it doesn't go over the border."

The neo-Nazi group's marches have several times in the past descended into violence.

When the neo-Nazi group marched in Gothenburg in September 2017, several activists broke away from the route designated by police so that they could protest against the Gothenburg Book Fair, which had banned some far-Right publishers. They then attacked the police, leading several to be later charged for rioting.

In the summer of 2017, a scuffle broke out at the Almedalen political festival, with NMR members shouting "treasonist" during speeches of Anna Kinberg Batra, the leader of the Moderate Party, and of Isabella Lövin and Gustav Fridolin, the two leaders of the Green Party.