STOCKHOLM

Meet the Leaders: Minister Tomas Eneroth

Where: Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, Tegelbacken 6

Date and time: June 4th, 7.45am-9am

Event by: AmCham Sweden

The American Chamber of Commerce in Sweden is giving you the opportunity to meet the Swedish Minister for Infrastructure, Tomas Eneroth. He has held the position since 2017 and his responsibilities include infrastructure, digital policy and energy. A longtime member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party, serving since 1994, Minister Eneroth will be available for questions and comments.

Never Stop Stockholm Training Session

Where: The North Face, Kungsgatan 28

Date and time: June 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th, 6pm-7pm

Event by: Never Stop Stockholm

Held weekly throughout June, Never Stop Stockholm is organizing strength and conditioning classes. The sessions are open to participants of all skill levels and abilities. The meetups are free to attend but registration is required.

Introduction to Stockholm Meditation

Where: Sankt Eriksgatan 12

Date and time: June 5th, 7pm-8pm

Event by: Stockholm Meditation

Stockholm Meditation is hosting an introductory seminar on the basics of meditation. Professionals will guide you through new methods of dealing with stress and hardship in this hour-long meditation tutorial. Attendance is free for this first seminar but requires payment for all following seminars. Registration is required.

Stockholm Hippie Market

Where: Vintervikens Trädgård, Vinterviksvägen 30

Date and time: June 6th, 12pm-10pm

Event by: Stockholm Hippie Market

Enjoy a jam-packed weekend full of vendors, artist exhibitions, tattoo artists, yoga classes and music at the third annual Stockholm Hippie Market.

Sweden Foodtech: The Big Meet

Where: Stockholm under Stjärnorna, Brunkebergstorg 2-4

Date and time: June 10th at 8am-June 11th at 6pm

Event by: The Big Meet

The Big Meet is back for another year with the theme of survival. Over two days, entrepreneurs, investors, chefs and even athletes will descend on Stockholm to announce and discuss the latest developments in food technology. Day One will feature presentations on the "food revolution" and Day Two will be dedicated to networking.

Bilingual Public Speaking Club

Where: Studiefrämjandet, Norrtullsgatan 12N

Date and time: June 10th, 6.15pm-8pm

Event by: Everyday Toastmasters

If you've ever wanted to brush up on your public speaking, then you might want to check out the Bilingual Public Speaking Club. Whether you speak English or Swedish, people of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend these bi-weekly meetings.

Engaged Journalism in Sweden

Where: The Park Södra, Magnus Ladulåsgatan 3

Date and time: June 12th, 8.30am-11pm

Event by: The Local

Engaged Journalism is a concept that focuses on connecting newsrooms with communities in order to find new stories and gain new perspectives. The Local is building on this idea of community-driven journalism by hosting a morning of talks and workshops where we'll discuss what an engaged community looks like, and how to build one. Journalists based in Sweden are welcome to join and all you need to do is register online. Breakfast will also be provided.

Syrian Film Festival

Where: Zita Folkets Bio, Birger Jarlsgatan 37

Date and time: June 13th at 6am-June 16th at 10pm

Event by: Syriske Filmdage Festival

Started in 2018 across five Danish cities, the Syrian Film Festival's second annual event is taking place in Stockholm. The aim of the event is to demonstrate the diversity of Syrian culture through a wide range of films. Some of the actors and directors are expected to make an appearance.

Offshore Film Festival

Where: Skandia Cinema, Drottninggatan 83

Date and time: June 13th, 7pm-10pm

Event by: Culture and Fika Meetup Stockholm

The Offshore Film Festival is one that hopes to "bring the sea into the cities." The films shown will be related to surfing, diving, kayaking and kitesurfing.

YogaWithHellcat

Where: Primus Park, Östra Primus Parken

Date and time: June 30th, 12pm

Event by: HellcatsYoga

Starting on June 30th and continuing every Sunday for eight weeks, HellcatsYoga will be hosting free yoga classes. You will be taught the art of dynamic yoga at this class open to interested people of all skill levels and ages.

Women in Global Health Sweden

Where: TBA

Date and time: June 17th, 2:30pm-5pm

Event by: Women in Global Health Sweden

Building on the success of their launch meeting in January, Women in Global Health is holding their second meeting in Stockholm. The meeting will focus on the recent Lancet series on "Women in science, medicine and global health" as well as a discussion of the initiatives of the Swedish chapter of Women in Global Health. Registration is free but limited.

SKÅNE

Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood

Where: Malmö Amateur Forum Scen 1, Torpgatan 21, Malmö

Date and time: June 7th-8th, 7.30 pm, June 9th, 6pm

Event by: On Stage Skåne

"A gender-bending, patriarchy-smashing, hilarious new take on the classic tale." This is the description for a play being put together by On Stage Skåne, an English-speaking community theatre group. The play is based on the tale of Robin Hood but comes with a twist. In this production, they assert that Robin Hood is actual Maid Marian in disguise. Written by Adam Syzmkowicz, the play will have three showtimes spread across the weekend.

Summer Vintage Kilo Sale

Where: Moriska Paviljongen, 2 Norra Parkgatan, Malmö

Date and time: June 15th, 11am-6pm

Event by: VinoKilo

The biggest vintage kilo market in Germany is making its debut in Malmö. Whether you're looking for new clothes, presents or just want to look around, this market will have everything.

Sketching For Fun with Sheila Collier

Where: Terrasstrapporna, Helsingborg

Date and time: June 15th, 11am-3pm

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections

Sheila Collier is a renowned artist and musician in Sweden who performs often in Helsingborg and Denmark. She is offering a four-hour class on landscape drawing open to artists of all skill levels. However, there are only 10 spots available so make sure to register soon. Tickets are 60 kronor and a sketch pad and pencils are not provided.

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

Board Games Sunday Meet-up

Where: Café Sirius, Kungsgatan 19, Gothenburg

Date and time: June 2nd 4pm-8pm

Event by: International Board Gamers

The Board Games Sunday Meet-up occurs once every two weeks and is great for both playing games and meeting new people. There is no limit on the number of attendees, but it is necessary to register.

