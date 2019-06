The discovery came shortly after an apartment building in the city in central Sweden was hit by a massive blast that could be heard 8km away.

READ ALSO:

"An object has been placed at the entrance to the reception of the police station," Thomas Agnevik, a press spokesperson for the local police, told the Expressen newspaper. "Our judgement is that we cannot be certain that this object is not capable of damaging the surrounding area."

Agnevik told the Aftonbladet newspaper that the object "resembled a package" and that it had first been spotted at the entrance to the building shortly after 5am.

The local Östergotland police announced their decision at 7.21am on Twitter and on the police web page.

12 juni 07:21, Farligt föremål, misstänkt, Linköping Området Garnisonen har spärrats av med anledning av ett misstänkt farligt föremål vid polisstationen. https://t.co/NQfQvdCJGc — Polisen Östergötland (@polisen_ostergo) June 12, 2019

A division from Sweden's national bomb squad is currently making its way to the area to examine the object.

As well as the police station, the next door criminal and civil courts have also been evacuated and cordoned off, with the press service for Sweden's courts writing on Twitter that "all the days hearings were cancelled".

Området Garnisonen i Linköping har spärrats av. Tingsrätten, förvaltningsrätten och hyresnämnden i Linköping ligger innanför avspärrningen. Alla dagens förhandlingar är inställda. https://t.co/JIPprOgsph — Domstolsverkets presstjänst (@DV_press) June 12, 2019

Fredrik Quist, who works for the courts, told the local Corren newspaper that about ten hearings had been planned for Wednesday.