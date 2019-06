A total of eight Swedish universities appeared in the list of the 1,000 best universities worldwide, with Lund the highest ranked at a modest 92nd place.

The Skåne university, which is Sweden's second oldest, was closely followed by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, which also made it into the top 100.

READ ALSO: Five perfect cafés for studying or working in Lund

The ranking is based on how the universities are evaluated by students, employers, and the academic world.

The QS list is seem as one of the most influential university rankings in the world. The list is published on the website www.topuniversities.com, which had close to 70 million visitors last year.

The very top of the table was dominated by US universities, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) coming top, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University. In fifth was California Institute of Technology.