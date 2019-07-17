Police search for suspects behind Lund car burnings after more vehicles destroyed

A total of four cars were set alight in two different locations on Monday night.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the apparent arson attacks, and have said they do not have any suspects. But Lund police superintendent Cecilia Kjaersgaard said it was possible all the fires were started by a single perpetrator.

"It's difficult to make any declarations, but naturally we are thinking that it could be the same perpetrator behind it, because we have had so many fires now," she told the TT news agency.

She said local police were working intensively on the cases.

"We want the general public to pay attention to individuals out at night, and we are interested in all observations that don't seem to fit the usual pattern," she said.

Earlier in the month, Lund police said they were struggling to identify a motive or possible suspects behind the car burnings because the city doesn't have a pattern of the social unrest that typically accompanies this type of crime.

