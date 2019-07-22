Sweden's news in English

Volvo recalls 86,000 cars in Sweden

22 July 2019
Volvo recalls 86,000 cars in Sweden
The recall notice affects more than half a million cars worldwide. File photo: Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
22 July 2019
Volvo has issued a recall notice for around half a million cars worldwide, of which 86,000 are in Sweden.

The reason for the recall is a faulty component of the motor in some diesel engines, which in serious cases could lead to the engine catching on fire. So far there have been no reports of injury or accidents linked to the fault.

The inlet manifold in the affected cars is made of plastic and could melt due to temperature changes.

"In a few cases, it has led to a car fire," said Volvo press spokesperson Stefan Elfström.

The affected vehicles are those with four-cylinder diesel engines manufactured between 2014 and 2019: the V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and the XC90 models.

In total, 507,000 cars have been recalled worldwide, and 86,000 of these are in Sweden. Volvo said it would contact all owners of the affected cars by letter.

"We are working on a technical solution to the problem. Until we have this, we are asking our customers to be on the lookout for any error messages which are linked to the motor. If there is no error message, the car is safe to drive," said Elfström.

Earlier in the year, Volvo issued two recall notices within the space of a week, the first affecting 37,000 cars in Sweden and 200,000 globally, and the second 13,000 in Sweden and 167,000 worldwide.

READ ALSO: Volvo hits record sales, but trade war dents profits

 
