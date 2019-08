Around 50 barrels of herring came off a truck north of Lysekil on Wednesday, prompting Swedish traffic authorities to send out a warning for slippery road conditions.

"We were told that five to ten cubic metres of herring fell out," Ulrik Olsson of the emergency services, who were called out to clear the road, told the TT news agency after regional newspaper Bohusläningen first wrote about the news.

"That's quite a lot of fish, so it had to be cleaned up," he added.

The herring accident happened on road 162 at Brodalen shortly after 9am and the road had to be closed while emergency services worked to get the fish off the road.

"It's a fairly busy road, but some of the traffic could be diverted," Camilla Hult, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told TT.

We don't know what the herring was intended to be used for, but peak season for Sweden's world-infamous fermented herring variety, surströmming, starts tomorrow.

Trucks accidentally unloading their unusual contents seems to be a bizarrely common occurrence in Sweden.

In the past two years – and bear in mind these are just a couple of examples – a truck carrying 20 tonnes of Swedish meatballs toppled over near Skara in central Sweden and another one dumped more than 100 barrels of pickled herring at the town of Mellerud.

Vocabulary

herring – (en) sill

road – (en) väg

truck – (en) lastbil

fish – (en) fisk

slippery – hal

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.