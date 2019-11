A 15-year-old in Sweden can expect to spend 41.9 years in the labour market, the Eurostat figures show.

That makes Sweden one of only two countries, along with the Netherlands, where 15-year-olds are expected to work for more than 40 years.

There was a difference between genders, with the expected working life for women 41 years compared to 42.9 years for men.

Iceland, although not in the EU, has an even higher expected working life at 46.3 years. And Italian teenagers can expect to spend the shortest time in the labour market; an average of just 31.8 years – more than a decade less than their Swedish peers.

The average expected duration of working life across the EU was 36.2 years, which was 3.3 years longer than in 2000 when the data was first collected.