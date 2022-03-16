Read news from:
The dates you need to know for Swedish tax declaration season

It's that time of year again, when you need to start thinking about tax returns. In Sweden much of the process can be done online, but when and how you submit your declaration impacts when you get any refund, so here are a few key deadlines to keep in mind.

Published: 27 February 2020 07:36 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 10:13 CET
You can declare easily via Skatteverket's app. Photo: Becky Waterton/The Local

Anyone who earned above 20,135 kronor during 2021 needs to submit a declaration, as well as people who fall into a few other categories, including all property-owners.

You will most likely receive a tax declaration by post or in your digital mailbox if you need to declare, but if you are self-employed or have only worked briefly in Sweden, you may still need to declare your taxes. Check the Tax Agency’s website if you’re not sure.

Those who process their declaration digitally will get any tax rebate by April 9th, rather than having to wait until June 11th.

February 27th was the final date to create a so-called digital mailbox (digital brevlåda), which means you will receive your declaration digitally rather than as a paper form sent through the post.

Between March 2nd and 7th, those with digital mailboxes receive their declarations, while the physical versions are sent out between mid-March and April 15th.

From March 8th, those with a digital e-ID can log in to skatteverket.se and see their declaration.

March 15th is the first date for declaring your taxes digitally. If you have a digital e-ID, you can log in to the Tax Agency’s website and fill out your declaration.

Even if you receive the paper declaration, you can still fill it in digitally to get the earlier rebate, and you can submit your paper declaration from April 17th.

March 30th is the deadline to submit your declaration online in order to receive a tax refund before Easter. If no changes needed to be made, people submitting by this date will receive any refund between April 5th and 8th.

The overall deadline for declaration submission is May 2nd. And between June 8th and 10th, everyone who met this deadline will receive any tax refund they are entitled to. 

“For those who are declaring for the first time, it is important to remember to get a Bank ID to be able to log in to the Swedish Tax Agency’s online services, and to register a bank account to be able to have the tax refund paid automatically,” advises Johan Schauman, a declaration expert from the Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket).

He also recommended taking time to check all the information on the form, and not leaving the declaration to the last minute so that you have time to confirm any details with your bank or employer if needed.

Tax declarations can be submitted either using the paper form itself, using the Swedish Tax Agency’s app (which requires electronic identification in the form of BankID) or using their web service, which can be accessed through either BankID or the eight digit security code printed on the form itself.

But before you click “send”, it’s worth checking if you are eligible for any deductions, for example on maintenance work or cleaning for your own home, or materials or travel required for work.

Vocabulary

tax — (en) skatt

to submit a tax declaration — att deklarera

tax refund — (en) skatteåterbäring

deduction — (ett) avdrag

bank account — (ett) bankkonto

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: When am I eligible for a Swedish pension?

A reader got in touch to ask how long he had to work in Sweden before he was eligible for a pension. Here are Sweden's pension rules, and how you can get your pension when the time comes.

Published: 1 March 2022 15:59 CET
The Swedish pension is part of the country’s social insurance system, and it can seem like a confusing beast at times. The good news is that if you’re living and working here, you’ll almost certainly be earning towards a pension, and you’ll be able to get that money even if you move elsewhere before retirement.

You will start earning your Swedish general pension, or allmän pension, once you’ve earned over 20,431 kronor in a single year, and – for almost all kinds of pension in Sweden – there is no time limit on how long you must have lived in Sweden before you are eligible.

The exception is the minimum guarantee pension, or garantipension, which you can receive whether you’ve worked or not. TO be eligible at all for this, you need to have lived in Sweden for a period of at least three years before you are 65 years old. 

“There’s a limit, but it’s a money limit,” Johan Andersson, press secretary at the Swedish Pension Agency told The Local about the general pension . “When you reach the point that you start paying tax, you start paying into your pension.”

“But you have to apply for your pension, make sure you get in touch with us when you want to start receiving it,” he said.

Here’s our in-depth guide on how you can maximise your Swedish pension, even if you’re only planning on staying in Sweden short-term.

Those who spend only a few years working in Sweden will earn a much smaller pension than people who work here for their whole lives, but they are still entitled to something – people who have worked in Sweden will keep their income pension, premium pension, supplementary pension and occupational pension that they have earned in Sweden, even if they move to another country. The pension is paid no matter where in the world you live, but must be applied for – it is not automatically paid out at retirement age.

If you retire in the EU/EEA, or another country with which Sweden has a pension agreement, you just need to apply to the pension authority in your country of residence in order to start drawing your Swedish pension. If you live in a different country, you should contact the Swedish Pensions Agency for advice on accessing your pension, which is done by filling out a form (look for the form called Ansök om allmän pension – om du är bosatt utanför Sverige).

The agency recommends beginning the application process at least three months before you plan to take the pension, and ideally six months beforehand if you live abroad. It’s possible to have the pension paid into either a Swedish bank account or an account outside Sweden.

A guarantee pension – for those who live on a low income or no income while in Sweden – can be paid to those living in Sweden, an EU/EEA country, Switzerland or, in some cases, Canada. This is the only Swedish pension which is affected by how long you’ve lived in Sweden – you can only receive it if you’ve lived in the country for at least three years before the age of 65.

“The guarantee pension is residence based,” Andersson said. “But it’s lower if you haven’t lived in Sweden for at least 40 years. You are eligible for it after living in Sweden for only three years, but it won’t be that much.”

