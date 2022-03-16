For members
MONEY
The dates you need to know for Swedish tax declaration season
It's that time of year again, when you need to start thinking about tax returns. In Sweden much of the process can be done online, but when and how you submit your declaration impacts when you get any refund, so here are a few key deadlines to keep in mind.
Published: 27 February 2020 07:36 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 10:13 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 10:13 CET
You can declare easily via Skatteverket's app. Photo: Becky Waterton/The Local
For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: When am I eligible for a Swedish pension?
A reader got in touch to ask how long he had to work in Sweden before he was eligible for a pension. Here are Sweden's pension rules, and how you can get your pension when the time comes.
Published: 1 March 2022 15:59 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments