The dates you need to know for Swedish tax declaration season

Anyone who earned above 20,135 kronor during 2021 needs to submit a declaration, as well as people who fall into a few other categories, including all property-owners.

You will most likely receive a tax declaration by post or in your digital mailbox if you need to declare, but if you are self-employed or have only worked briefly in Sweden, you may still need to declare your taxes. Check the Tax Agency’s website if you’re not sure.

Those who process their declaration digitally will get any tax rebate by April 9th, rather than having to wait until June 11th.

February 27th was the final date to create a so-called digital mailbox (digital brevlåda), which means you will receive your declaration digitally rather than as a paper form sent through the post.

Between March 2nd and 7th, those with digital mailboxes receive their declarations, while the physical versions are sent out between mid-March and April 15th.

From March 8th, those with a digital e-ID can log in to skatteverket.se and see their declaration.

March 15th is the first date for declaring your taxes digitally. If you have a digital e-ID, you can log in to the Tax Agency’s website and fill out your declaration.

Even if you receive the paper declaration, you can still fill it in digitally to get the earlier rebate, and you can submit your paper declaration from April 17th.

March 30th is the deadline to submit your declaration online in order to receive a tax refund before Easter. If no changes needed to be made, people submitting by this date will receive any refund between April 5th and 8th.

The overall deadline for declaration submission is May 2nd. And between June 8th and 10th, everyone who met this deadline will receive any tax refund they are entitled to.

“For those who are declaring for the first time, it is important to remember to get a Bank ID to be able to log in to the Swedish Tax Agency’s online services, and to register a bank account to be able to have the tax refund paid automatically,” advises Johan Schauman, a declaration expert from the Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket).

He also recommended taking time to check all the information on the form, and not leaving the declaration to the last minute so that you have time to confirm any details with your bank or employer if needed.

Tax declarations can be submitted either using the paper form itself, using the Swedish Tax Agency’s app (which requires electronic identification in the form of BankID) or using their web service, which can be accessed through either BankID or the eight digit security code printed on the form itself.

But before you click “send”, it’s worth checking if you are eligible for any deductions, for example on maintenance work or cleaning for your own home, or materials or travel required for work.

Vocabulary

tax — (en) skatt

to submit a tax declaration — att deklarera

tax refund — (en) skatteåterbäring

deduction — (ett) avdrag

bank account — (ett) bankkonto