Swedish PM: ‘People are getting lazy in following the Covid-19 recommendations’

Löfven gave a stern admonishment to people in the country to better follow the restrictions and recommendations in place, adding that big Easter celebrations were out of the question.
“We are now in a situation where the spread of infection is at a much too high level,” he said. “We can see that more and more people are stopping following the advice and recommendations and that is having a negative effect on the spread of infection. More people need to do more, for the country and for the good of our fellow people.”
It will not be possible to hold big family celebrations over Easter, he said. “The coronavirus doesn’t care about our festivities.”
At the press conference, Johan Carlson, the Public Health Agency’s director, defended the decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccination while Sweden’s neighbour Finland opted to continue administering it.
“People can take end up in different decisions here, and I wouldn’t say one is more correct than the other,” he said. While he remained convinced Sweden had taken the right decision, he added, he did not, therefore, think that Finland had taken the wrong one.
Asked whether Sweden’s decision to keep ski resorts open and not advise against travelling during the ‘sportlov’ holiday had contributed to today’s rising rate of infections, Carlson said it was “too early to tell”. “But we can see nothing that suggests that travel during sportlov has led to any great outbreaks,” he said.
On the AstraZeneca vaccine, Löfven said “everyone needs to feel safe when they get the jab” but added that he would have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine if offered to him today.
The assertion came after both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister Jean Castex both said they would get injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been suspended by countries across Europe after several cases of blood clots and haemorrhaging among those recently vaccinated.
After the EMA’s decision, Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told Sweden’s TT newswire that the AstraZeneca jab was “an extremely good vaccine”, adding that it would be “extremely sad if we weren’t able to use it.”
But while Germany, France, Italy and Spain said they would resume using the jab as soon as the EMA announced its decision, Tegnell said that the Swedish Public Health Agency would take its decision next week, reiterating what his colleague Karin Tegmark Wisell had said earlier in the day.
“We want to feel certain that there aren’t any groups to whom we should not offer this vaccine,” he said.
As for whether the pause in offering the AstraZeneca jab would affect the goal of offering vaccines to all adults by the end of June, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said she did not think this would be the case.
“It hasn’t been very many days,” she said of the pause which began on Tuesday. “It is clear that every day has an impact, but big changes in deliveries have a much bigger impact.”
I was very supportive of the Swedish approach to the pandemic and I really feel for all public servants having to steer us through it. Especially when I heard about the vile criticism, death threats and threats of sexual violence they receive day in day out on social media; that they need security around their houses. Just awful.
But lately I have been very shocked to see so many people on public transport in Stockholm not wearing any face masks. Wearing my face mask I visited a computer repair shop today, very small and full of men working next to each other, no face masks and not keeping a distance. And last week I visited a chiropractor who wore no face covering either. Afterwards I realised how crazy this was – I spend the whole year very carefully avoiding close contact with any of my friends or visitors and then spend 20 minutes with a health professional – handling my body and breathing all over me (after having handled lots of other bodies all year) without a face mask! He said he thought he had stayed healthy all year probably because he had been exposed to the virus again and again. Not very scientific.
I do wonder if Sweden needs rules now, not recommendations.
I also don’t see any public information videos conveying just what a nightmare we are causing for nurses and doctors if we get ill or infect others. It’s all so low-key and far away. If we want to have a sense that we are all in this together we are going to need to appeal to people’s emotions and their natural desire to take care of each other.