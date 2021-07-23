Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Chlamydia on the decrease during pandemic

The number of chlamydia infections in Sweden has decreased from 16,165 cases in the first half of 2020 to 13,050 in the same period this year, according to new data from the Public Health Agency, reported by Swedish news agency TT on Friday morning.

Swedish health authorities have previously warned of rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the country, but the recent 19.3 percent downturn is part of a longer trend that has been seeing a falling number of new infections, reports TT.

Swedish vocabulary: sexually transmitted diseases – sexuellt överförbara sjukdomar

Covid-19 spreading in Sweden’s big cities

The Public Health Agency warned on Friday that the number of new Covid-19 cases increased last week in all of Sweden’s three big city regions (Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö). Sequencing shows that the Delta variant is currently the dominant strain, while the Alfa variant is decreasing. A total of 1,855 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Sweden last week, an increase of around 24 percent compared to the previous week.

Sweden’s 14-day incidence rate stood at 32 cases per 100,000 people last week. At least 23 percent of new cases in Sweden last week could be linked to international travel.

Swedish vocabulary: new cases – nya fall

Ryanair to stop flying from Skavsta in autumn

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will move its flights from Skavsta Airport to Arlanda Airport in November, reports regional newspaper Södermanlands Nyheter, citing Skavsta’s annual report for 2020. But the report also states that Ryanair may return to the airport, located almost 100 kilometres south-west of Stockholm, in April 2022.

Swedish vocabulary: airport – flygplats

Warning of water shortage in Sweden

Swedish weather agency SMHI reports that large parts of the country risk a water shortage in the coming month. The Jönköping, Kalmar and Blekinge regions all report low levels of water in lakes and rivers, as well as low levels of groundwater.

Several areas of Sweden have introduced hosepipe bans this summer.

Swedish vocabulary: hosepipe ban – bevattningsförbud

Sweden changes Covid-19 travel advisory for three countries

The Swedish Foreign Ministry has removed its Covid-19 advice against travel to Ukraine, but it has reintroduced travel warnings for Rwanda and Thailand.

As of July 22nd, 2021, the disclaimer of unnecessary travel to Ukraine from Sweden has been lifted effective immediately. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs still discourages all travel from the Crimean peninsula and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Swedish vocabulary: Foreign Ministry – Utrikesdepartementet

