Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden lifts most remaining pandemic restrictions

As of today, pandemic restrictions no longer apply to bars, restaurants and events. In addition, most of the recommendations for the public, including working from home if possible and keeping distance in public places, are being lifted too. Here’s a reminder of what applies from today.

For adults who have not received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and do not have a medical reason for this, new guidelines state that they should keep a distance from others in public and avoid places where crowding is likely. Authorities have repeatedly stated that this means unvaccinated adults should now avoid restaurants, nightclubs, and events.

Swedish vocabulary: to remove – ta bort

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What do we know about Tuesday’s explosion in Gothenburg?

It’s still not clear what or who caused a large blast in a Gothenburg apartment block on Tuesday, but police have said they do not believe it was natural causes.

The fires at the building were brought under control around midday on Tuesday, but it is unclear when residents will be able to return home. A total of 16 people were taken to hospital (revised down from earlier estimates of around 23), including four who were seriously injured in the explosion. The Göteborgs-Post reported that most had left the hospital by Wednesday morning, but two were still receiving treatment in intensive care.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, in which he said the explosion “affects our whole country”.

Swedish vocabulary: injured – skadad

More people in Sweden to be offered a Covid-19 booster shot

A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to everyone aged over 80, as well as those living in special residential housing for the elderly or who have at-home care, Health Minister Lena Hallengren announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Previously, the extra dose was offered only to those who had severely weakened immune systems due to illness or medical treatment.

Also on Tuesday, a small study of samples at Stockholm’s Danderyd Hospital showed that antibody levels among staff who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine had halved after three months, and after seven months had dropped by 85 percent. It is not clear exactly what level of antibodies are required to protect against infection or severe illness.

Swedish vocabulary: antibody – antikropp

Which are the most future-proof jobs for academics in Sweden?

A new report from trade union Saco shows that people training as a psychologist, biomedical analyst or librarian have a good chance of getting a job after graduation in five years, compared to behavioral scientists, health scientists, communications and museum workers, who can expect to face greater competition for jobs.

Lawyers, economists, doctors and university engineers will face a balanced labour market, according to Saco, but on the whole the union notes that further education is generally a good way of improving future employment chances, whatever you study.

Swedish vocabulary: competition (eg. for a job) – konkurrens

The Local launches its first book

Members of The Local may be interested to know that our first book is now available to pre-order. Based on our Word of the Day series, it aims to help you learn more about Sweden beyond the cliches and headlines and to crack unwritten cultural codes through an exploration of over 100 Swedish words. Read more about it here, and use the discount code VOVVELOVE to get 10 percent off.

Swedish vocabulary: headline – rubrik