Sweden plans stricter Covid measures ‘next week’ amid rise in infections

Coronavirus

Sweden plans stricter Covid measures 'next week' amid rise in infections
Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren, left, and the Public Health Agency's director-general Karin Tegmark Wisell. Photo: Duygu Getiren/TT
Sweden is considering rolling out new guidelines and restrictions "relatively soon" amid a renewed rise in Covid-19 infections, health chiefs told a press conference on Thursday morning.

Health Minister Lena Hallengren told reporters that the government “could relatively soon be forced to introduce new restrictions” amid a rise in new Covid-19 infections in Sweden and elsewhere, including some regions reporting renewed pressure on their healthcare services.

“We’re facing an uncertain winter,” she said.

The Public Health Agency’s director-general Karin Tegmark Wisell said that the agency may as early as next week roll out new guidelines to curb the outbreak and the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, of which four cases have so far been confirmed in Sweden.

Initially, all adults may be urged to keep a distance in public and avoid crowded places, to choose other means of transport than public transport if possible, and to use face masks if crowding can’t be avoided on public transport.

Employers may also be told to arrange online rather than in-person meetings, and to make it possible for staff to keep a distance and to “a certain extent” work from home.

Member comments

