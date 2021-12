State-owned alcohol chain Systembolaget is open on the days running up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but closed for the holidays.

December 23rd is the last day before Christmas that you can buy alcohol at Systembolaget. It is likely that stores will be much busier than usual, with long queues and less availability throughout the day as everyone rushes to stock up before the holidays.

Below are the general opening hours, but keep in mind that local shops may have differing times – it’s best to check on Systembolaget’s website (in Swedish).

Christmas 2021

Thursday December 23rd: Open until 7pm

Friday December 24th (Christmas Eve): Closed

Saturday December 25th (Christmas Day): Closed

Sunday December 26th (Boxing Day): Closed

New Year 2021-2022

Monday December 27th: Regular opening hours

Tuesday December 28th: Regular opening hours

Wednesday December 29th: Open until 7pm

Thursday December 30th: Open until 7pm

Friday December 31st (New Year’s Eve): Open until 3pm

Saturday January 1st (New Year’s Day): Closed

Sunday January 2st: Closed

Epiphany 2022

Monday January 3rd: Regular opening hours

Tuesday January 4th: Regular opening hours

Wednesday January 5th: Regular opening hours

Thursday January 6th: Closed

Friday January 7th: Regular opening hours

Saturday January 8th: Regular opening hours

December is, unsurprisingly, one of the busiest times for alcohol shopping in Sweden. Due to the rise in cases of Covid-19, it’s a good idea to go to the store alone to reduce the risk of congestion and the spread of infection, and make sure you keep a distance to other people.

The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends everyone to wear a face mask on crowded public transport, but there is no requirement to wear one in shops. If you would like to do so anyway, there is no rule against it, and here’s the WHO’s guidance on how to wear it.

Shops are generally less busy in the morning, but during the holidays it may be impossible to avoid the crowds entirely, especially in the big cities. Early on December 23rd, people were already sharing pictures on social media of long queues and empty shelves at Systembolaget.

If it’s very busy, the best option is to not go at all, and Systembolaget now offers delivery services across Sweden. Bear in mind they will take longer to arrive during the holiday period and they can’t guarantee that orders will arrive on time for Christmas.

You can find low-alcohol beer and non-alcoholic wine alternatives in supermarkets, which usually have longer opening hours over the holidays. The growing zero-alcohol industry means there are plenty of often excellent low-alcohol ciders, beers, and wines available in Swedish supermarkets.

In restaurants there are no restrictions on the sale of alcohol at the moment, but from December 23rd restaurants can only have table service and groups must be limited to eight plus keep a metre’s distance to each other. Everyone is recommended to keep a distance from other people in public spaces, especially indoors.