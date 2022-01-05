Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New party poll as Swedish election year gets under way

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and pollsters Novus have released a new poll of the political parties, with eight months left to go until Sweden’s next general election.

The voter survey puts the ruling Social Democrats at 31.3 percent, the Sweden Democrats at 20.1 percent, the Moderates at 18.7 percent, the Left Party at 10.5 percent, the Centre Party at 6.7 percent and the Christian Democrats at 5.6 percent.

The Green Party and the Liberals would get 3.4 and 2.2 percent, respectively, of votes if an election was held today, putting both below the 4.0 threshold to get into parliament.

Swedish vocabulary: an election – ett val

Six-year-old dies in crash in southern Sweden

A six-year-old boy died in an accident on the E6 motorway at Borgeby north of Malmö, on Tuesday evening. Two cars and a truck with a trailer were involved in the collision, which saw two adults taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to early witness reports, the truck was parked on the roadside and the cars drove into it, but police warned it was too early to say with certainty what happened.

Swedish vocabulary: an accident – en olycka

Sweden records highest number of daily Covid cases since start of pandemic

On December 30th, 11,507 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to Sweden’s Public Health Agency – the highest confirmed number for a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous highest confirmed daily tally was 11,376 on December 23rd 2020, however, large-scale testing did not begin until the autumn of 2020.

In the western Västra Götaland region, cases increased last week by over 104 percent compared with the week before. Cases in the southern region of Skåne doubled over the same period – rising from 5,563 between December 20th-26th up to 11,158 the following week.

Swedish vocabulary: daily – daglig

King and Queen of Sweden test positive for Covid-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have both tested positive for Covid-19, the Royal Court of Sweden confirmed on Tuesday.

The King and Queen, who are both in their 70s, have had three Covid vaccinations each and have mild symptoms.

They tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.

Swedish vocabulary: The King – Kungen

Swedish woman charged with helping IS recruit teenage son as child soldier

A Swedish woman is set to face trial for allegedly letting her young son fight for the Islamic State group as a child soldier in Syria. In the first case of its kind, the 49-year-old stands accused of having allowed her son to fight for armed groups, including IS, from the age of 12 to 15.

She denies all charges.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång

Ex-CEO of Swedish bank to face trial over money-laundering scandal

Birgitte Bonnesen, the former CEO of Swedish banking giant Swedbank, is set to face trial on fraud and market manipulation charges.