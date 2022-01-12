Is Sweden about to shorten its waiting period for the Covid booster?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
a nurse vaccinating a man
Most Swedish regions currently only offer the booster dose after five months to over-65s, while other adults can get it after six months. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Swedish radio reports that regions may get the go-ahead this week to shorten the interval between the second and third dose of the Covid vaccine for all adults.

In most Swedish regions, only over-65s are currently able to get their Covid booster five months after their second dose (or five months after their first dose, if their first dose was the Johnson & Johnson, also known as Janssen, vaccine). Other adults have to wait six months.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

But public radio broadcaster Sverige Radio’s news programme Ekot reports that the Public Health Agency is now recommending that regions shorten the interval to five months for everyone over the age of 18, although the agency declined to confirm when approached.

The vaccine coordinator in northern Swedish region Västerbotten, however, told local radio station P4 Västerbotten that they have been told by the Public Health Agency that it will formally issue new guidelines for the regions on Thursday this week.

Swedish regions are responsible for their own healthcare and are in principle able to set their own vaccination schedule regardless of the Public Health Agency’s guidelines, but so far only Kalmar has gone it alone and shortened the interval to five months for all adults.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Covid-19 vaccine bookings: Stockholm opens boosters for all adults

Covid-19 vaccine bookings: Stockholm opens boosters for all adults

Stockholm’s new plan for opening Covid booster bookings to over-18s

Stockholm’s new plan for opening Covid booster bookings to over-18s

EU approves first Covid jab for children aged 5 to 11

EU approves first Covid jab for children aged 5 to 11

Sweden to publish timetable for vaccine booster doses next week

Sweden to publish timetable for vaccine booster doses next week

Covid booster shots in Sweden: Who can get them and how to book

Covid booster shots in Sweden: Who can get them and how to book

Sweden rolls out Covid-19 booster shot to over-65s

Sweden rolls out Covid-19 booster shot to over-65s

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

Why has Sweden paused Moderna vaccinations for under-30s?

Why has Sweden paused Moderna vaccinations for under-30s?

More news

Covid-19 vaccine bookings: Stockholm opens boosters for all adults

Covid-19 vaccine bookings: Stockholm opens boosters for all adults

Stockholm’s new plan for opening Covid booster bookings to over-18s

Stockholm’s new plan for opening Covid booster bookings to over-18s

EU approves first Covid jab for children aged 5 to 11

EU approves first Covid jab for children aged 5 to 11

Sweden to publish timetable for vaccine booster doses next week

Sweden to publish timetable for vaccine booster doses next week

Covid booster shots in Sweden: Who can get them and how to book

Sweden rolls out Covid-19 booster shot to over-65s

European travellers warned they may have to self-isolate in UK

Why has Sweden paused Moderna vaccinations for under-30s?