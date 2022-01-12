Is Sweden about to shorten its waiting period for the Covid booster?

In most Swedish regions, only over-65s are currently able to get their Covid booster five months after their second dose (or five months after their first dose, if their first dose was the Johnson & Johnson, also known as Janssen, vaccine). Other adults have to wait six months.

But public radio broadcaster Sverige Radio’s news programme Ekot reports that the Public Health Agency is now recommending that regions shorten the interval to five months for everyone over the age of 18, although the agency declined to confirm when approached.

The vaccine coordinator in northern Swedish region Västerbotten, however, told local radio station P4 Västerbotten that they have been told by the Public Health Agency that it will formally issue new guidelines for the regions on Thursday this week.

Swedish regions are responsible for their own healthcare and are in principle able to set their own vaccination schedule regardless of the Public Health Agency’s guidelines, but so far only Kalmar has gone it alone and shortened the interval to five months for all adults.