Sweden pledges to compensate homeowners for record-high energy bills

The highest level of compensation will be offered to those using more than 2,000 kWh per month, who will receive 2,000 kronor per month for three months – a total of 6,000 kronor. The proposal is a response to record-high energy bills hitting users across Sweden this winter.

The cash boost will primarily affect house owners, explained Finance Minister Mikael Damberg in a press conference alongside Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar.

“Not everyone will get compensation. Generally those with detached homes or small homes which are heated by electricity will be covered by this proposal,” Damberg said.

Compensation will be paid out to households with high electricity bills automatically, the government explained, although it will take a few months to come into effect.

“This will take a few months to be introduced,” Damberg said. “You can’t count on getting a lower energy bill in January, February – our proposal can’t make that possible.”

When asked about when homeowners could expect to receive compensation, Farmanbar responded: “We need to talk to electricity companies, authorites and parliament – but I think it will be a few months before we can give a clear answer on what exactly this will look like.”

“We believe it is important that compensation goes to those who really need it,” he continued.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Ministers were unable to give details on what the lower limit of compensation will be at this time, only that it will be offered on a sliding scale, with the maximum level of compensation offered to households using more than 2,000 kWh per month.

Damberg underlined the fact that it is extremely unusual for the state to compensate individual households for market price fluctuations.

“This is an exceptional measure for an exceptional situation,” he said. “We have extremely high energy prices in Sweden and Europe at the moment. The government takes this situation very seriously.”

Have you been affected by Sweden’s record-high energy bills? Get in touch with our editorial team at [email protected].