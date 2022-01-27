Sweden extends entry ban for non-EU/EEA travellers until spring

The government on Thursday extended Sweden’s current entry rules for EU/EEA arrivals until February 28th, and March 31st for people travelling from other countries.

This means that people travelling to Sweden from non-EU/EEA countries cannot enter the country unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban. Such an exemption could be living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid Covid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.

Some of the people covered by an exemption will still have to show a negative Covid test to enter Sweden, unless they are exempt from this too (for example if they have a vaccine pass from an approved country or are long-term residents of Sweden).

You can read more about the difference between exempt and approved countries in The Local’s guide, but in brief:

“Approved countries” are countries where vaccine certificates have been approved as being equal to an EU-issued certificate, and fully vaccinated travellers with certificates issued by these countries can travel freely to Sweden for any reason, including tourism or to visit friends and family even if the visit is not classified as urgent.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“Exempt countries” are countries whose residents are no longer subject to the travel ban but whose vaccine certificates have not been approved, so they need a negative test.

Sweden on Thursday removed Argentina, Australia and Canada from the list of exempt countries, which means people from these countries are no longer exempt from the entry ban just because they live there, but need to be covered by another exemption as well.

“The amendments are the result of an update of the EU recommendations regarding travel into the EU from third countries, based on information from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control,” said the Swedish government in a statement.

For people travelling to Sweden from EU/EEA countries, the extension of the entry ban only means that they will continue to have to show an EU Covid certificate (with proof of vaccination, negative test or recovery – unless they’re exempt) or an equivalent.

When you travel from another country to Sweden, it is always the entry regulations of the country that you enter from that apply. Therefore, make sure to check the rules for entering Sweden from the last country you will enter on your way to Sweden, if you will be transiting.

The decision to extend the border restrictions comes a day after Sweden announced plans to start easing domestic Covid restrictions from February 9th, if the ongoing Omicron outbreak has peaked by then.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden. We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website HERE and HERE before travelling.

If you have any questions, you are always welcome to contact our editorial team at [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, and we cannot always advise on individual cases, but we read all emails and use them to inform our future coverage.