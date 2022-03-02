Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:22 CET
File photo of an IKEA store in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson addresses the nation

In a rare address to the nation yesterday evening, Andersson stated that modern Europe had “no place for ‘spheres of influence’”, and that “Russia’s armed attack is not just an attack on Ukraine, it is an attack on every country’s right to decide its own future”.

She also spoke of Sweden’s historic decision to send defensive weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces, stating that “Sweden has not done anything like this since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939.”

In her speech, she stated that Sweden will further increase their defence spending due to the worsening security situation in neighbouring countries.

She also called on the people of Sweden to not spread disinformation or information on Sweden’s defence.

The entire text of the speech is available in The Local’s unofficial English translation, here, and in Swedish, here.

Swedish vocabulary: Sveriges närområde – Sweden’s neighbouring countries

Sweden and Finland see ‘historic’ surge in support for Nato

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in an “historic” surge in support for Nato, “exceptional” arms exports and defiance in the face of Russian demands, AFP report.

Both Sweden and Finland are officially non-aligned, although they have been Nato partners since the mid-1990s and ended their neutral stance at the end of the Cold War.

Finland’s parliament debated a public petition calling for a referendum on Nato membership on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time, a majority (53 percent) of Finns are in favour of joining the Atlantic alliance, according to a poll published on Monday by public broadcaster Yle.

This is almost double the number a month ago, when a survey in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper put support for NATO membership at just 28 percent.

“(This is) a completely historic and exceptional result,” Charly Salonius-Pasternak, senior research fellow at Finnish Institute of
International Affairs, told AFP.

Support for joining Nato is historically high in Sweden too — at 41 percent, according to a poll by public broadcaster SVT last Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: Att gå med i Nato – to join Nato

IKEA and H&M stores still open in Russia

The two Swedish flagship companies are continuing to conduct business in Russia, despite strong international reactions and sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This decision could cost the two companies dearly, brand expert Eva Ossiansson told newswire TT.

“They should think about the kind of values they want to be associated with,” she told TT.

Sanctions from Europe and the USA are a way of ‘starving’ the Russian economy to mark that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are not tolerated by the international community. They have already had wide-ranging consequences for Russia, and many Swedish companies have stated this week that they are stopping or temporarily pausing business in Russia.

However, H&M and IKEA are open as usual. Neither of the companies wanted to make a statement or answer interview questions when contacted by TT, and their press officers wrote short email responses to the newswire’s request for comment.

H&M wrote: “our stores in Russia are open, we are waiting before making further comment”.

Swedish vocabulary: håller sin verksamhet i gång – continue to conduct business

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 1 March 2022 08:47 CET
Swedish municipalities break off ties with Russian sister towns 

The municipalities of Lycksele and Norrtälja have both taken decisions to break off their deals with their Russian sister towns. Lycksele’s municipal council on Monday took a unanimous decision to break its link to Olonets in Russian Karelia.

“With this attack on Ukraine, which I see as an attack on democracy as a whole, which Putin and his government are doing, we have to take a position against the country which is doing this. It’s not OK,” said Roland Sjögren, a municipal commissioner in Lykcsele. 

In total, 16 Swedish municipalities have ties to Russian equivalents, according to the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR). Luleå and Piteå have suspended their agreements and Karlskrona is waiting for guidance from Sweden’s foreign ministry.

Ninety Ukrainian refugees arrive by ferry in Karlskrona 

Around 90 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the port of Karlskrona on Tuesday morning on a ferry from the Polish port of Gdynia, Thomas Martinsson, a commissioner for Sweden’s border police, has told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

Interest in Swedish bomb shelters surges as a result of Ukraine invasion 

According to Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency, the invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in questions from the public about the country’s 65,000 bomb shelters, which theoretically have enough space for seven million people. 

See our article on bomb shelters here

Swedish alcohol monopoly pulls Russian products from shelves

Sweden’s alcohol monopoly has decided to stop selling all vodka and other types of Russian alcohol in protest at the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision from Systembolaget, which came only hours after Alko, its Finnish equivalent announced a similar move, will apply with immediate effect.

“Put simply, this is because of Russia’s invasion and that the attack will mean great suffering for the Ukrainian people,” Ulf Sjödin, the company’s Head of Category Management, told the TT newswire. “I wouldn’t say it was a protest, more just a natural consequence.”

You can read our story here

Volvo suspends production and sales of cars in Russia

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Monday it had halted production at its Russian factory and stopped sales in Russia as a result of sanctions and a deteriorating security situation.

Spokesman Claes Eliasson said Volvo had told suppliers on Friday that it would no longer accept deliveries to the factory in Kaluga, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of Moscow.

“As a consequence the production line was stopped this morning,” Eliasson told AFP. “The reason is in part the sanctions that have come into effect and the general security situation in the region,” he added, saying production would remain halted “until further notice”.

Read the full story here

