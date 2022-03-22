Read news from:
CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Cross-border workers: who is able to live in Sweden and work in Denmark?

Working in Denmark is an attractive proposition for many residents of Skåne at the moment due to the strength of the Danish kroner against the Swedish kronor. But who is actually able to live in one country and work in the other?

Published: 23 March 2022 16:35 CET
The Öresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark
The Öresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark. Photo: Becky Waterton/The Local

Prices in Swedish kronor and Danish kroner tend to be more or less the same in each country, so a coffee that sets you back about 30 kroner in Denmark, would, for example tend to be about 30 kronor in Sweden. 

At the time of writing, 100 Danish kroner were worth 139 Swedish kronor. This means someone earning 30,000 Danish kroner in Denmark is earning considerably more in real terms than they would earning the same salary in Swedish kronor.

Indeed, this is a major draw for many in southern Sweden, who hope to be able to access the labour market in both countries.

As a rule someone living in Sweden and earning a salary in Denmark can get around 30 percent extra in take-home pay. 

However, Denmark’s work permit rules mean that this option isn’t available to everyone, so make sure you understand the rules if you’re planning to relocate.

Nordic citizens

Citizens of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Finland are able to enter, live and work in Denmark freely, meaning that they are able to live in Sweden and work in Denmark with no need for visas, permits or proof of income or studies.

Family members of Nordic citizens living in Denmark are able to work in the country, but this does not extend to family members of Nordic citizens living in Sweden who wish to work on the Danish side of the border.

EU/EEA citizens

EU/EEA citizens do not need a work permit to work in Denmark, meaning that they are also able to live in Sweden and work in Denmark. However, you may need to show some extra paperwork at the Tax Agency when registering your residency in Sweden.

Article continues below video

There are a number of different criteria EU/EEA citizens can fulfil in order to be registered in the Swedish population register and receive a personal number. These include studying, working, seeking work, having sufficient means to support yourself and moving to be with a family member who already has uppehållsrätt – the right to reside in Sweden under EU law.

If you are not yet registered as resident in Sweden, but are planning on living in Sweden and working in Denmark, note that having a job in another country does not give you the right to reside in Sweden as a worker under EU law (uppehållsrätt).

But that doesn’t mean it’s not impossible to work in Denmark and qualify for uppehållsrätt in Sweden. Instead for qualifying as a worker, you may need to prove that you have sufficient means to support yourself in Sweden when you register your residency with the Swedish Tax Agency.

The Tax Agency do not state an exact amount for how much money you must have in order to prove that you can support yourself, but do state on their website that you need to have “enough money so you can live and support yourself in Sweden for at least a year”.

You can prove this by showing copies of your bank statements, and may also be able to show a foreign job contract lasting at least a year which would fulfil the Tax Agency’s requirements, but check with the agency directly to find out what applies in your situation.

British citizens with uppehållsstatus in Sweden

British citizens with post-Brexit residence status or uppehållsstatus in Sweden are not able to live in Sweden and work in Denmark without applying for a work permit, unless they were already working as a cross-border worker before December 31st, 2021. 

Those who were working as cross-border workers before this date should have applied for a grænsearbejderdokument or ‘border worker document’ from Danish authorities before the December 31st deadline, which protects their right to work in Denmark and live in Sweden.

Brits who do not hold uppehållstatus or a grænsearbejderdokument are not able to work in Denmark and live in Sweden, unless they fulfil the requirements for a ‘third country’ Danish work permit and Swedish residence permit, below.

‘Third country’ citizens

If you’re a so-called ‘third country’ citizen – a non-EU, non Nordic citizen – planning on working in Denmark, you will need a work permit for Denmark, regardless of whether you are planning on living in Denmark or Sweden.

If you already hold a Swedish non-EU residence permit or uppehållstillstånd, this does not automatically give you the right to work in Denmark.

As a rule, non-EU citizens wanting to apply for work permits in Denmark will usually need to have an offer of a full-time job with a yearly salary of at least 448,000 Danish kroner (roughly 625,000 Swedish kronor), or a job listed on Denmark’s Positive List, a list of professions suffering from a shortage of qualified professionals in order to qualify.

There are exceptions for some professions, such as researchers, PhD students and farm workers – check nyidanmark.dk for full details.

However, you will also need a residence permit for Sweden, if you wish to work as a cross-border worker. Third country citizens can apply for residence permits in Sweden for work, studies, or to move to Sweden to live with someone who already has the right to live in Sweden.

Swedish residence permits for work or studies cannot be granted on the basis of a job in another country, but if you have a residence permit on family reunification grounds, and also qualify for a work permit in Denmark, then you can work in Denmark and live in Sweden.

If you hold a Swedish work permit, you may lose the right to live in Sweden if you stop working in Sweden and start working in Denmark, as you no longer fulfil the requirements of your Swedish residence permit. Make sure you check with the Swedish Migration Agency before you start working on the other side of the border to make sure you will still be able to live in Sweden legally.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to live in Sweden and work in Denmark as a cross-border worker.

We advise readers to also consult the official information on websites such as nyidanmark.dk – the Danish portal for foreign nationals wishing to work in Denmark – as well as the Swedish Tax Agency and Swedish Migration Agency before planning to work as a cross-border worker, or if you are unsure of what applies in your situation.

TRANSPORT

KEY POINTS: What Sweden’s new border controls mean for cross-border commuters

Just weeks after Covid-19-related checks on travellers crossing the Danish-Swedish border were removed, Sweden plans to re-introduce ID-checks on travellers in order to monitor refugees entering the country. Here's how it will affect commuters.

Published: 17 March 2022 14:46 CET
When will border checks start?

The proposal to bring in new border checks has been sent out for consultation and the government expects parliament to pass the new law quickly, so that it can come into effect as early as next month.

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 8th 2025. Under the law, a period of ID checks will be limited to a maximum of six months. 

Will it definitely happen? 

Carl Sonesson, the chair of the local government in the Skåne Region, and Henrik Fritzon, who leads the Social Democrats in the region, have both called for ID checks not to be brought in, so there is a small chance the government will decide not to bring in the legislation, or if they do pass the law, that they will not use it to launch ID checks. Privately, though, local politicians admit they see little chance of stopping the legislation. 

Who will be affected?

ID checks will be required on all passengers entering Sweden by train, ferry or bus. 

The biggest impact will be in delays for those travelling from Copenhagen to Malmö and beyond by train or bus over the Öresund Bridge.

In 2016, the requirement to change trains at Kastrup typically added at least half an hour to commuters’ return journeys from Copenhagen. 

For travellers travelling by ferry from Denmark, Poland, Germany, or Finland, the disruption is likely to be significantly less, as ferry operators typically stop each passenger to check their tickets anyway. 

What will the transport companies have to do? 

According to the proposal sent out for consultation, “the responsibility in practice requires the transport company to check identity documents before the transport arrives in Sweden, probably at the point at which the traveller gets enters the vehicle or vessel.” 

When applied to travel across the Öresund bridge, this will require passenger’s IDs to be checked before trains leave Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport, which is the last stop before Sweden. 

The train operator could opt either to mount the train and then check the documents of every passenger, or require passengers to leave the train, move to another platform that they can only access by showing identity documents, and then take a second train over the bridge to Sweden. 

According to the proposal, companies will have to be able to demonstrate that they have carried out the controls by showing a “passenger list with identity information”. They will then face spot checks on arrival in Sweden to check that they have done this.

The Swedish Police will be responsible for carrying out the spot checks on transport companies, but they will be able delegate this to either the Swedish Customs Service or to the Swedish Coast Guard. 

If a transport operator is found not to have carried out the controls, it company will be fined 50,000 kronor (€4,790) per trip.

The Swedish Transport Agency is responsible for levying the fine, the proceeds of which will go to Sweden’s central government. 

For transport operators based outside of Sweden, the police or customs services can demand payment of the fine on the spot, and even refuse the vehicle entry to Sweden if the fine cannot be paid. 

The Swedish Transport Agency can decide to waive the fine. 

Which forms of ID will be accepted?

According to the proposal, any identity document that includes a photograph will be accepted. While this includes passports, other forms of ID such as national identity cards or driving licences would also be valid, even if they are not valid travel documents. 

This makes the new proposed ID checks weaker than the temporary border controls enforced in Sweden since November 2015, when passports with valid visas were required for many citizens from outside the European Union.  

Although the checks carried out by transport companies will not require travellers to have a passport or visa, Sweden still officially has “temporary border controls” at its borders, which are all with other Schengen countries. 

This means could still be stopped by Swedish border police after arrival in Sweden, so make sure you have the necessary travel documents with you. 

Are there any exemptions?

Anyone under the age of 18 travelling with an adult with valid identity documents will be exempted from the rule, as will those travelling from Norway to Sweden. 

Does this mean refugees will be turned away at the Swedish border?

No. Sweden is in the Schengen area, which means that Ukrainian citizens are able to stay in the country for 90 days without a permit or an entry visa, so long as they have a valid biometric passport, adequate funds to live on, and adequate funds for their home journey. This rule has been in place since 2017 and has not changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 means that Ukrainian citizens can stay in Sweden for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum. This applies to Ukrainians who have biometric and non-biometric passports.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden.

We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website HERE before travelling.

If you have any questions, you are always welcome to contact our editorial team at [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, and we cannot advise on individual cases, but we read all emails and use them to inform our future coverage.

