April 13th: Finland publishes Government report on changes to the security climate.

April 18th: Finland’s parliament begins a plenary session to discuss the implications of the new security analysis.

April: Finland’s PM Sanna Marin said on April 13th that her country’s decision would take only “weeks”, indicating the parliament could vote in favour of membership by the end of April.

April: Sweden’s Social Democrats could hold the first of their three planned big national members’ meetings on security policy.

May: Sweden’s Social Democrats hold two further big national members’ meetings on security policy

Mid-May: The Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’ is due to submit its own reassessment of Sweden’s security situation by May 31st deadline, but Andersson said at her press conference with Marin that it was “not forbidden” from publishing the assessment earlier, meaning it could be published in mid-May.

May 23rd: Meeting of all 26 Social Democrat district chairs in Stockholm

May 24th: Special meeting of Swedish Social Democrats’ party committee where party is likely to back joining Nato.

Late May, Early June: Sweden’s government announces intention to join Nato, launching a process in parliament.

June: Nato is notified of Sweden and Finland’s decision to initiate accession negotiations

June 29th: Nato summit held in Madrid.

July-December: Nato initiates accelerated admissions procedures for Nato and Sweden. Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on April 13th that the process “could take four months, it could take a year.” Finland included a handy list of all the stages in its security policy analysis here.

July-August: Nato could publish Membership Action Plans (MAPs) to prepare Sweden and Finland for membership

July-August: Finland and Sweden could submit letters of intent, containing commitments.

September-October: The Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden are signed and ratified.

October-November: Nato members sign and ratify the Accession Protocols

November-December: The governments of Sweden and Finland submit proposals to their respective parliaments to accept the accession agreements

December: Sweden and Finland become Nato members.

