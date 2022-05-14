PODCAST: Why is Sweden getting tougher on immigration?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with Tove Hovemyr, a public policy expert at the liberal Fores think thank, about attitudes to immigration over the past three decade and the direction Sweden is likely to take after this year’s election.

In this edition we also discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at why Sweden is getting tougher on immigration. We discuss how Sweden has moved to tighten asylum immigration and is also eyeing changes to its labour migration rules that would mean fewer people can come to Sweden to work. On a brighter note, we look at how new work permit rules could spell good news for many.

We also talk about how the Centre Party’s Annie Lööf is the last leader among the former centre-right coalition parties who still rejects cooperation with the Sweden Democrats and what that means for her electoral chances.

