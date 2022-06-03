For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
KEY POINTS: Why Sweden’s latest government crisis could threaten Nato talks
Sweden's government is facing yet another existential parliamentary vote, after the Sweden Democrats called a no-confidence vote in Justice Minister Morgan Johansson. Here's why it might make reaching a Nato deal with Turkey even trickier.
Published: 3 June 2022 13:00 CEST
The Social Democrats may have to give further assurances to the pro-Kurdish MP Amineh Kakabaveh in order to overcome the no-confidence motion. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist / TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments