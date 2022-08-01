Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish minister calls for 50 percent cap on non-Nordic citizens in troubled areas

Immigration Minister Anders Ygeman has suggested that Sweden follow Denmark and seek to limit the concentration of people with immigrant backgrounds in the most troubled areas of its cities.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:42 CEST
File photo of Integration and Migration Minister Anders Ygeman. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper (DN), Ygeman said that it was a problem for Sweden that there are districts where a majority of inhabitants come from outside the Nordic countries – Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Norway.

“I think it’s bad to have areas where the majority have a non-Nordic origin,” he told DN.

“If you want to learn Swedish, you need to practice. If you live in an area where you can get by with the language of your home country, it becomes hugely more difficult to learn and develop the language. If, in addition, you have a job where you can get by in the language of your homeland, where are you going to practice Swedish? In that context, I think having this sort of goal can say something important.” 

A 50 percent limit

Ygeman suggested a 50 percent limit when pushed by the newspaper’s reporters on whether he thought Sweden should bring in a similar target to that of Denmark, where the ruling Social Democrats have brought in a target that no housing development in the country should have more than 30 percent of the population with a non-Western background by 2030.

The Danish government considers “Western” countries to be EU countries plus Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the UK, the Vatican, Canada, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

“That’s just a starting point. If we’re going to impose that number [as a target] for real, then we need to carry out an inquiry and think about it. But if you want to have my “hunch”, I’d put the number there,” Ygeman said.

Ygeman, however, believes that other factors – such as unemployment, level of education and criminality – are more important than residents’ country of origin when determining whether an area should be classed as ‘vulnerable’ or not.

Sweden’s “vulnerable areas” – the lowest on a three-step scale, followed by “risk areas” and “especially vulnerable areas” – are described by the police authority as areas “characterised by a low socioeconomic status where criminals have an effect on the local community”.

“But the socio-economic factors also have an ethnic dimension,” Ygeman told DN, “as around 75 percent of the long-term unemployed have a non-Nordic background.”

Ygeman told DN that the number of residents with a non-Nordic background could “maybe be one of five criteria”, when classifying “vulnerable areas”.

Flexible renting

Another Danish idea which Ygeman would like to see in Sweden is so-called “flexible renting”, DN reports.

This consists of letting workers and students skip housing queues in “vulnerable areas”, in a bid to fill these areas with people who can support themselves financially.

“We need to make it easier for people who work or study to move into vulnerable areas and risk areas,” Ygeman told DN.

“We need quite tough requirements so that we don’t fill vulnerable areas up with people who are less able to pay.”

On the question of where the unemployed and those who are less able to support themselves will live, Ygeman told DN that “in all cities with vulnerable areas, there are twenty areas which aren’t vulnerable. Why do newly-arrived people need to live in that exact vulnerable area?”

This could be due, in part, to the fact that it’s easier to get an apartment in these areas, since they have a bad reputation and are cheaper, the newspaper’s reporters argued.

“Maybe we need to think about whether the requirements on income and being able to support yourself should be as strict across municipalities,” Ygeman told DN. “Maybe requirements should be a bit more simple in other areas, so you get a more mixed population.”

‘Non-Western’ sounds ‘colonial’

Ygeman did, however, admit to DN that Denmark’s debate concerning “non-Western” immigrants has “maybe not been so successful”.

“There’s something about that ‘non-Western’ thing which sounds ‘off’,” he said.

“There’s a colonial touch to it. ‘We’re Western, you’re…’ I think ‘non-Nordic works just as well to describe the problem.”

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: A new poll and why are Swedes talking about French writers?

What's Sweden talking about this week? In The Local's Sweden Elects newsletter, editor Emma Löfgren rounds up some of the main talking points ahead of the Swedish election.

Published: 1 August 2022 07:20 CEST
Sweden Elects: A new poll and why are Swedes talking about French writers?

Voting gets under way

The election is over a month away, but for some, voting has already started.

Swedish citizens living abroad have been able to vote by postal ballot since July 28th. In the last election, around 92,000 Swedes voted from abroad, either by post or at embassies.

Everyone who holds Swedish citizenship and has at some point been a registered resident of Sweden may vote in the parliamentary elections. You don’t lose that right, but you do have to make sure you re-register for the electoral roll every ten years.

Here are the key dates for everyone else:

August 18th: Voting by proxy opens in Sweden.

August 24th: Early voting opens in Sweden.

September 11th: Election Day.

September 12th: The last day for postal votes to reach the Election Authority.

Who’s in the lead?

The pollsters at SKOP have published their latest opinion poll, asking 1,000 Swedes between July 8th and 11th which political party they like the best.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Buoyed by new leader Magdalena Andersson’s popularity, the ruling Social Democrats are looking strong at the moment, with 31.5 percent preferring the party, over three percentage units more than their 2018 election result. Although their support has dropped since April, they could with this result potentially hold on to power after the September election.

The latter is also thanks to the decent performance of the other parties on the centre-left: 10.3 percent for the Left Party and 6.2 percent for the Centre Party. The Green Party is below the four-percent threshold to get into parliament at the moment, but with 3.6 percent they’re close enough that they will likely pick up the votes they need in the end.

This means that assuming that the centre-left parties all manage to get along (which is not by any means a given!), they would together get more votes than the centre-right, at least according to this poll.

The centre-right Liberals, on the other hand, are in one way the big winners of the poll. This party was also below the threshold just a few months ago, but has more than doubled its backing since SKOP’s last poll in April, and now enjoys 6.1 percent of respondents’ support – perhaps thanks to a fresh start offered by its affable new leader Johan Pehrson.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are still the third biggest party in the poll (behind the Social Democrats and the Moderates at 18.5 percent), but their 16.6 percent is almost one percentage point below their 2018 result, suggesting that they may be heading towards their first election in which they perform worse than they did in the one before.

How many Swedish politicians have criminal records?

Almost 100 parliamentary candidates have in the past decade been convicted of a criminal offence, according to a new article in the DN daily.

That’s out of more than 6,000 people running for parliament, and most of the offences are relatively petty (mainly various traffic offences, plus some minor narcotics offences and some cases of resisting arrest).

But at least 11 candidates have a record of violent crime.

Out of Sweden’s main parties, that includes two Christian Democrats, two Left Party members, one Sweden Democrat and one Moderate Party member, who all have previous assault convictions.

“The principle is that if a crime dates back in time and the sentence has been served, there must be a way back into the community,” a Christian Democrat spokesperson told DN about their internal party policy.

Marcel Proust or Michel Houellebecq?

Should a Swedish party leader have read famous French authors?

That’s what Swedes are arguing about on Twitter, after Liberal leader Johan Pehrson couldn’t remember whether or not he had read them in school (Pehrson was born in 1968 – he almost certainly didn’t read Houellebecq, who published his first novel in 1994, in school).

The seemingly random subject came up after Pehrson in another interview hailed France as a role model for “putting culture front and centre”.

It wasn’t a particularly serious debate, but it did send Proust and Houellebecq trending on Swedish Twitter, which doesn’t happen every day.

A more important piece of news from the Aftonbladet interview was that Pehrson vowed that his party will not back a government consisting of the Sweden Democrats, if that’s one of the options on the table after the election. That of course does not mean that he won’t support a centre-right coalition propped up by the Sweden Democrats in parliament – an extremely controversial issue which rearranged the allegiances in Swedish politics last year and may come to a head after the election.

Which issues do Swedes care about?

For the first time since at least the 70s, crime is top of the list of voters’ most important issues in Sweden, as The Local reported. According to the last major survey by the SOM Institute at Gothenburg University in 2021, 41 percent of respondents picked crime, followed by healthcare (33 percent), immigration and integration (31 percent), environment and climate (26 percent), and school and education (24 percent).

In a new analysis, SOM researchers write that a focus on crime is likely to benefit conservative parties. Here’s a link to the full analysis (in Swedish).

